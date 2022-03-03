Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At STICK FLY At The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

pixeltracker

Now on stage through March 6th.

Mar. 3, 2022  

The LeVay family's annual summer vacation to Martha's Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. This Outer Critics Circle Nominee for Outstanding New Broadway Play explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African-American family.

All performances will be limited capacity with socially distanced seating when possible. Effective masks are required to be worn at all times. Patrons must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a medical lab (no at-home tests) - a PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance date or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of performance date. For further information on The Rep's Covid-19 safety protocols, visit: https://www.repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs.

https://www.repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs.

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre.

For tickets and more visit https://www.repstl.org/events/detail/stickfly

VIDEO: First Look At STICK FLY At The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You