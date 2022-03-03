VIDEO: First Look At STICK FLY At The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The LeVay family's annual summer vacation to Martha's Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. This Outer Critics Circle Nominee for Outstanding New Broadway Play explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African-American family.

All performances will be limited capacity with socially distanced seating when possible. Effective masks are required to be worn at all times. Patrons must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a medical lab (no at-home tests) - a PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance date or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of performance date. For further information on The Rep's Covid-19 safety protocols, visit: https://www.repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs.

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre.

