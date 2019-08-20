The Muny Announces Total Attendance For 101st Season

The Muny announced today attendance totals for the first season of its second century. With season highlights ranging from a surprise NHL Stanley Cup visit during Footloose to Clydesdales live onstage for Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon, The Muny's 101st Season was filled with "only at The Muny" moments on a brand new, state-of-the-art stage.



"The first season of our second century was nothing short of inspiring," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We are so thankful to have had this opportunity to share another unforgettable summer, on our new stage, with the hundreds of thousands of St. Louisans who have made The Muny what it is today: St. Louis' summer home."



"We leapt into our second century with seven thrilling productions," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Our new stage helped us elevate our Muny magic, and the audience response was just thrilling. On to 102."



Total attendance for the seven-show summer season: 368,584. Through The Muny's free seat and community access programs, 100,000 guests experienced a Muny production at no cost. In its inaugural season, The Muny's Student Rush Program, made possible by the PNC Arts Alive initiative, provided almost 1,000 area students deeply discounted student "rush" tickets to select performances.



101st Season attendance by show:



Guys and Dolls: 45,325

This big, brassy, Broadway classic was the perfect way to jump into the second century of magic! With a hint of danger and a taste of romance, this musical comedy sparked the excitement for the season and set the stage for the unforgettable season ahead!



Kinky Boots: 47,871

After a wonderous six year run on Broadway, this regional premiere struck the hearts of Muny audiences with its message of acceptance, love and fighting for what you believe in. This glamorous show was brought to life by stars J. Harrison Ghee, Graham Scott Fleming and St. Louis native and Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman, who showed audiences what truly is "The Most Beautiful Thing" in the world.



1776: 44,727

Bringing to life the historic tale of the delegations made in declaring America's independence, this show was an exciting history lesson that kept the whole family engrossed. With a telling score that includes "Sit Down, John," "Mamma, Look Sharp," and "The Lees of Old Virginia," 1776 beautifully represented the founding of this country, just in time to celebrate the 4th of July!



Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella: 70,718

Full of magic, true love and enchantment, this classic story reminds everyone how far just a little kindness can go. Dazzling hearts with the "Impossible," Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella was a hit for all ages and provided carriages full of Muny magic!



Footloose: 64,557

This 80s hit about finding yourself, standing up for what's right and teenage rebellion drew the largest single-night attendance of the season! With chart-topping hits like "Holding Out For A Hero," "Let's Hear It For the Boy" and the title track "Footloose," audiences were left burning and yearning to cut loose.



Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon: 43,185

This brilliant re-write of a classic was truly gold! Transporting thousands to a time of lawlessness, excitement and dreams in what was truly the melting-pot of America, Paint Your Wagon left everyone shouting "Eureka!"



Roald Dahl's Matilda: 52,201

A timeless tale about writing your own story and reminding audiences what it's like to dream, this show was full of magic, love and a little bit of rebellion. With hits like "When I Grow Up" and "Revolting Children," Matilda was the perfect show to close out Season 101 and welcomed the largest opening night attendance of the summer.



The Muny's much-anticipated 102nd Season announcement will take place at Muny Magic at The Sheldon November 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Sheldon Concert Hall - 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Starring emerging Broadway talents Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay, tickets are available now by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at The Muny Box Office.





