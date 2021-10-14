Stages St. Louis Announces New Artistic Director

STAGES St. Louis is proud to announce that Gayle Seay has accepted the role as the new Artistic Director beginning in 2022. Since 1996, Gayle has worked with STAGES St. Louis previously as an actor, choreographer, associate director and casting director. She shared that she is thrilled to make her second home in St. Louis and looks forward to continuing, diversifying, and growing the legacy that was left by Michael Hamilton.

Gayle has worked on Broadway, with National Tours, in Regional Theaters, on cruise ships, and with symphony orchestras across the country. She has appeared in commercials, films, and television. Previously, she co-owned and operated Wojick / Seay Casting and has produced and developed several plays and musicals. She teaches at colleges and performing arts schools around the country.

"We could not ask for a better person to continue to grow and build upon the outstanding foundation gifted to us by Michael Hamilton," said Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane. He continued, "We have worked with Gayle for nearly 25-years and are thrilled to bring her into the STAGES St. Louis family as our new artistic director.

The 2022 season at STAGES St. Louis will include the World Premiere pre-Broadway tryout of THE KARATE KID: THE MUSICAL, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS, and Tony Award Best Musical A CHORUS LINE. New subscriptions go on sale in December 2021 and single ticket go on sale in Spring 2022.

For more information visit stagesstlouis.org.