Spotlight: JUST FOR US at New Jewish Theatre St. Louis
NJT Presents Alex Edelman's Award-Winning Comedy at New Jewish Theatre St. Louis
Don't miss Alex Edelman's award-winning comedy Just for Us at the New Jewish Theatre in St. Louis—performances are already selling out! Buy Tickets now for October 1–18.
The Tony, Emmy, and Obie Award-winning play stars Jacob Flekier and is directed by Alan Knoll. According to the New York Times, it's "belly-laugh funny"—a remarkable exploration of identity, cultural belonging, and our collective capacity for empathy.
Edelman's story begins with an antisemitic tweet that leads him to an unexpected encounter: a meeting with white nationalists in Queens. What unfolds is a deeply personal yet hilarious journey through religion, assimilation, and what it means to face hatred directly. The play weaves together sharp Jewish humor with universal themes that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.
Jacob Flekier told St. Louis Magazine, "He has so many hilarious, insightful and punchy thoughts. He's found and honed this Jewish humor. It's funny to Jewish people, but it's also funny to non-Jewish people." Read more in the St. Louis Magazine article.
Learn More about the production and secure your seats before they're gone.
Also coming: the Third Annual NJTea on Sunday, October 25, 4:30–6 p.m. Join the New Jewish Theatre at the Mirowitz Performing Arts & Banquet Center as Rebekah announces the 2027 season over afternoon tea and treats. Buy Tickets to NJTea and enter for a chance to win a Caribbean getaway.
Enter the Super Raffle for $100—only 100 tickets will be sold. One lucky winner will receive a four-night, all-inclusive Caribbean vacation for two, including round-trip airfare from St. Louis. The winner will be announced at NJTea. Buy A Super Raffle Ticket today. For details and restrictions, visit jccstl.com/njtea.
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Alex Edelman’s Just for Us
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