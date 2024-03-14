Spotlight: FOOTLOOSE at Macklanburg Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join us for Footloose the Musical at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College Footloose the Musical directed and choreographed by Jamey Grisham Performances: March 15, 16, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at 2 p.m.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with an open mind.

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford, Music by Tom Snow, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford, Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.