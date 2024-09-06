Single Tickets for CHICAGO & SIX at The Fabulous Fox on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for CHICAGO and SIX at The Fabulous Fox are on sale online or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Ticket prices for CHICAGO start at $35; ticket prices for SIX start at $37. Both shows are part of The Fabulous Fox’s 2024 – 2025 Broadway series. SIX kicks off 2025 in the eight-show season ticket package; CHICAGO is a series special.



CHICAGO I November 29 – December 1, 2024

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.



SIX I January 21 – February 2, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



Single tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, Dr. Suess’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical and PETER PAN are currently on sale. Single ticket for the following shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13: SHUCKED; SOME LIKE IT HOT; RIVERDANCE- 30th Anniversary Tour; KIMBERLY AKIMBO; MEAN GIRLS; & JULIET; AIN’T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of The Temptations. For more information about season tickets, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700. Groups of 10 or more should call 314-535-2900 for special rates and reservations.

