Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Kranzberg Black Box

This review is going to be unique. It is a departure for me to write in the first person. Why? I don’t know. Perhaps I think it makes me sound more authoritative or gives my writing more journalistic integrity. But, after considering my thoughts on Prism Theatre Company’s charming production of [title of show], I am compelled to tell you why I was so unexpectedly entertained by the production and why I highly recommend you see it.

[title of show] is a 2006 musical written with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell. It is a silly little kind-of-semi-autobiographical musical about the composers writing the musical. Bowen, Bell, and their two actor friends, Heidi Blickenstaff and Susan Blackwell, join forces to collaborate on a show for a musical theatre festival.

In an odd story telling convention, the writers and actors actually played themselves in the original productions of this show. The show was picked up by the festival. It went on to have an off-Broadway run and transferred to Broadway for a short run of just over 100 performances.

Book writer Hunter Bell has ties to St. Louis. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre from Webster University. Bell was nominated for a 2009 Tony Award for Best Book for [title of show] and received a 2006 Obie Award special citation. He and his cast mates, Bowen, Blickenstaff, and Blackwell received Drama League nominations for Distinguished Performance by an Ensemble and Distinguished Production of a Musical.

That is enough about the history of the show and the ties to our city. Let me get back to the reasons I think this production of [title of show] really sings. (Please pardon my bad pun.) In a very thoughtful order, here are the reasons you need to see this production of [title of show] before September 8, 2024:

Savannah Fernelius’ (Heidi) soaring vocals are insane. Her voice is incredible. I could sit in a theater and listen to her sing from the phone book. Her acting is pretty special too. I’ve not seen her work before. Keep an eye on her, I have a feeling she is going to be showing up on many of the professional stages around town.

Sam Hayes’ spright and lively direction moves this production along at a very quick pace. She’s provided the necessary leadership among cast and technical crew to create a production that is light, fun and joyful.

Rachel Bailey’s out of body performance as Susan Blackwell is incredible. She looks nothing like Blackwell, but her uncanny embodiment of Blackwell’s irreverent personality, affinity for curse words, and the way she mimics her gestures and facial expressions is astounding.

The fearless commitment of the four actors is impressive. Jaelyn Hawkins (Hunter) and Katie Orr (Jeff), Fernelius, and Bailey, literally and figuratively throw themselves around in brave, daring, and comical portrayals.

Mallory Golden’s fantastic keyboard playing does what few musicals can do, support a score with a single instrument. Her astute musical direction had her cast well prepared to deliver on the simple score and there was not a weak number in the entire show. Her few lines and reactions as Larry added to the show's goofiness and humor.

Calling Cady Bailey’s choreography silly is a compliment. Her movement plays more like energetic blocking than dance. It illustrates the unencumbered freedom people allow themselves only when in the company of trusted friends. It infectious energy creates levity.

Catherine Adams mood setting lighting design is lustrous. Her stunning illumination of scenic designer Caleb D. Long’s empty picture frames enhances the storytelling with bold and colorful choices. Her scene setting lighting shifts are dynamic.

The basket of Rice Krispy treats the producers offered at intermission were a fun and tasty treat that added to the overall charm of the show. You will have to see the show to understand the relevance of the baked treat if you do not know the reference already.

This Prism production of [title of show] is billed as ‘the gender bend’ featuring an all-female cast filling the roles. Initially, some of Hawkin’s dirty talk about porn and masturbation was a little off putting knowing the role was originally written for a man, but my bias was quickly squashed. I have to offer massive kudos to Hawkins and Orr. Their genuine and authentic performances as Hunter and Jeff quickly drew me into the story. Their chemistry as friends and a playwriting team was entirely believable. They proved that gender in casting is less a consideration when roles are placed in the hands of talented actors.

First and foremost, I go to the theatre to be entertained. A show doesn’t have to be complex, have an agenda, or try to teach the audience a moral to be enjoyable. It’s perfectly acceptable, and usually preferential, to simply be entertained. Prism Theater Company’s [title of show] is an amusing diversion. It’s quirky, silly, funny musical entertainment, and I liked it so much more than I thought I would.

[title of show] continues at the Kranzberg Black Box through September 8, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Cady Bailey

