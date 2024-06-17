Review: Stray Dog Theatre Has A Senior Moment With The Hilarious Ripcord

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roommates can be the worst especially when they are Abby Binder. Crochety, abrupt, and bitter she has earned a reputation as the scourge of her assisted living community.

This is the premise for Stray Dog Theatre’s dark dramady, Ripcord. Hilariously funny, this well-acted production features black humor, searing one-liners, and plenty of emotion.

Directed by Gary F. Bell, Ripcord centers on the always upbeat Marilyn Dunne, and Abby Binder, a fussbudget who never gives any ground, especially when her roommates tread on her turf.

These two elderly women share a room in Bristol Place, a senior community. Both remain relatively active. Despite their age, their mental agility is in great shape, especially as they engage in a series of one-upmanship as one roommate unleashes an elaborate prank upon the other.

As the women clash to assert dominance, the stakes are raised after Abby challenges Marilyn's assertion that she can get under her skin. This leads to a bet. If Marilyn wins (by scaring Abby) her cantankerous roomy will surrender the bed closest to the window overlooking a park.

If Marilyn loses, she will move into a less accommodating apartment on the second floor. Both parties agree not to tell any staff members about their deal.

From here things get out of hand as their wager sets off a series of hilarious escapades. The tricks grow in intensity, culminating in a poignant moment of black comedy that forever changes both women’s lives.

Onstage, Anne Bayer and Jan Mantovani pack a one-two punch as Abby and Marilyn respectively. Mantovani’s aw-shucks perpetual cheerfulness is sprinkled with hints of melancholy, making Marilyn instantly likable.

As for Bayer, her portrayal of Abby is a stark contrast. She is reticent and grumpy but layered enough that the audience knows there is something special beneath the surface. Bayer brings intensity and complexity to the part, making her the perfect foil for Mantovani.

Playing a jovial man in the middle is Victor Mendez as Scotty, a facility caretaker who refuses to consent to Abby’s snide jabs. His affable, and often goofy, portrayal provides the production with some of its lighter moments.

Perfectly placed with perfect timing from the two leads, Ripcord is a mashup of Golden Girls and The Odd Couple, that explores themes of friendship, regret, aging, and personal growth through the lens of comedy.

Ripcord is a rip-roaring comedy that explores themes of friendship, aging, and the complexities of human relationships, ultimately delivering a heartwarming message about acceptance and resilience.

Ripcord plays at Tower Grove Abbey through June 22nd. For tickets and information visit: https://www.straydogtheatre.org/

