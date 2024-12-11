Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTER CHRISTMAS at Loretto-Hilton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rep and STAGES St. Louis have put the band back together. Piggybacking off the latter’s production of Million Dollar Quartet last season, its sequel, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a powerhouse of holiday fun.

While the original show is based on a real-life jam session at Sun Records on December 4, 1956, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a fictional follow-up. It finds the four stars returning to Memphis a year later to celebrate Christmas. The sequel delves further into the lives of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

The plot of this jukebox musical has a whole lot of shaking going on as the four stars present glimpses of their struggles, dreams, and relationships during a transformative time in their careers. There is plenty of humor, drama, and nostalgia, as these mercurial performers open gifts from their mentor, Sam Phillips, share memories, and reflect on the challenges of fame.

But the holiday season is not all comfort and joy. Elvis, just drafted into the Army, brings his girlfriend Dyanne with him from California. In addition to worrying about his relationship, he also has concerns about his movie career and the toll fame takes on his personal life.

Signed to Columbia Records, Johnny Cash is in a pensive mood as he searches for a meaningful connection to his music. Cash, who lives a fast and hard life on the road, is also concerned about his marriage.

Despite having hit singles, Carl Perkins feels overshadowed by the others. Possibly more passionate about his music than his counterparts, his career gets sidelined by a car accident. Perkins is also dogged by his penchant for drinking alcohol.

Although they’ve all been together previously, nothing prepares these stars for Jerry Lee Lewis. Rising to fame quickly the new guy on the block is brash, arrogant, and filled with an overabundance of self-confidence. Larger-than-life, Lewis’ irreverence stirs the pot throughout the production.

As for Sam Phillips, he serves as an anchor for his protégés, reminding them of where they came from. Phillips is trying to keep Sun Records while establishing Memphis as a musical capital. He also offers sage advice to Elvis about handling Col. Parker and Carl Perkins about drinking.

A gifted performed in her own right, Dyanne wants a career of her own. Wanting to be more than Elvis’ girlfriend, she holds her own with the egos in the room.

Although this holiday get-together is filled with verbal sparring and exchanges of memories, everyone at Sun that night commiserates about their love of music. As a result, the quartet, along with Dyanne and Sam Phillips, form a genuine bond brought on by the spirit of Christmas and the power of music.

Reuniting most of the cast from the STAGES production, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a briskly paced adventure. The plot may be threadbare, but that doesn’t matter because each actor inhabits their roles, giving audiences an up-tempo treat filled with great music and plenty of holiday spirit.

Director Keith Andrews’ ensemble, led by Sean Buckley as Elvis. Not part of the returning STAGES crew, he is nonetheless a talented singer who brings the gravitas of Elvis front and center. His performance balances the charismatic charm and isolated loneliness of Memphis’ favorite son.

Scott Moreau has Johnny Cash’s mannerisms down pat. He even has his singing mimicked to perfection. Playing to Cash’s inner turmoil, his performance is gripping and powerful. He also has one heck of a voice.

Of all the folks onstage, Jeremy Sevelovitz seems the most natural as a musician. He is having fun as he shakes, rattles, and rolls across the stage. Playing up Perkins’ insecurity about his future and vulnerability about being in the background with his fellow players. Thanks to him the tragic side of Perkins comes to bear on the audience, making him perhaps the most interesting character study in the bunch.

Brady Wease’s over-the-top Jerry Lee Lewis, at times, borders on the zany. Nonetheless, he gives the show its funniest moments. A talented piano player and singer, he plays The Killer’s robust and rambunctious persona to the hilt. But, where Wease excels the most is in giving onlookers the heavy doses of physical comedy and kinetic energy needed to propel the tension of the production. He is a great ball of fire.

Brushing aside the men in the room is another alum of STAGES production, Shelby Ringdahl. She has an incredible voice and plenty of magnetism. In her care, Dyanne is a voice of reason who centers the lads when they get out of sorts.

Jeff Cummings returns to the Repertory Theatre St Louis as Sam Phillips. The drollest character of the cast, he is the glue that holds everything together. His nuanced portrayal of the Sun Records guru is an ideal counterbalance to a cast filled with bombastic entertainers.

Together, these dynamic performers deliver a showstopping evening of entertainment. Performing classic pop gems like “Que Sera Sera,” “Tutti Frutti, “and “Chantilly Lace” alongside beloved Christmas classics like “Blue Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “Run Rudolph Run.”

Filled with smiles and dancing in the aisles, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a chart-topping knockout. The show reflects on the travails of fame and celebrates the season with an irresistible vivacity.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas plays at the Loretto-Hilton Center through December 22nd. For showtimes and more information, visit http://www.repstl.org

