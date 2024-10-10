Review: Contraband Theatre Presents the World Premiere of AM I DANGEROUS? at The Chapel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young Philoten has questions about life, societal expectations, and what it means to become a woman. The young girl is drawn to the temple of her faith to seek answers from the gods who guide her by invoking memories from her past. They help her understand that there are many paths, and her unique individuality must be embraced.

e.k. doolin’s new play, AM I DANGEROUS?, is the coming-of-age story of angst ridden Philoten and her struggle to transition from child to woman. Parental and societal pressures have heaped expectations upon her creating anxiety and torment. doolin’s script challenges how these demands create perturbation for her protagonist by taking on the topics of maturation, loss, love, sexuality, reproductive choice, and the pressure to acculturate to culturally defined femininity.

Director Tress Kurzym created an ethereal and almost supernatural space where gods and humans interact. Her vision, supported by Erik Kuhn’s Greek ruins inspired set design, and De’ Janna Hand’s imaginative sound design, allowed for easy transition in-and-out of the dreamlike memories the gods invoked. Kurzym’s costume design rapidly transitions and creates a discernable difference for the audience and three actors filling dual roles of god and human. Her skilled direction interpreted the playwright's chimera, artfully taking it from page to stage.

Kurzym’s collaboration with her actors defined doolin’s new characters. Her direction inspired Allison Sexton (Philoten), Jade Cash (Marina), Zahria Moore (Dionyza), and Rachel Bailey’s (Lycorida) gutsy performances that oozed raw emotion. The ensemble’s dynamism emanated from outstanding casting choices, Kurzym’s proficient direction, and the emotive performances of the talented cast.

Sexton’s Philoten was conflicted and complicated. Her consternation was demonstrative and observable. Her portrayal uncomfortably questioned many of the pressures faced by teens as they mature into adulthood. She marvelously captured teenage angst in a world where women married and bore children in their teenage years.

Cash, Moore, and Bailey capably filled the dual roles of the gods and the female figures who shaped Philoten’s ambivalent moral compass. Cash fearlessly embodied Philoten’s sexually adventurous teenage stepsister Marina. Her physicality and unencumbered freedom were discomforting and added to the authenticity of her portrayal.

Moore’s Dionyza’s maternal demands heaped expectations and guilt on Philoten. She created a strong willed, loving, and flawed parent. In her hands Dionyza was both good and ill-intentioned, caring and manipulative, and loving and impeding. Moore’s portrayal was real, transformative, and extraordinary.

Lycorida was a provocative counselor and protector to the young women. Bailey painted Lycordia as supportive and caring. Her alluring presence incited and increased the naive Philoten’s emerging libidinousness. Bailey’s multifaceted portrayal was inspiring, rational, comforting, inquisitive, perplexing, and bewildering. She created a realistic portrait of a complex character.

AM I DANGEROUS? asks many relevant questions facing women today. doolin’s prose is elegant and bold. Her unique story telling convention poses questions without providing answers. The narrative pushes the audience to the edge of discomfort and provokes meaningful dialogue through entertaining story telling.

Contraband Theatre’s production of AM I DANGEROUS? continues at The Chapel through October 26, 2024. Tickets are available to all with pay what you wish. Click the link below to secure tickets or for more information.

PHOTO CREDIT: Jennifer A. Lin

