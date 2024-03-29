Review: AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY at Loretto-Hilton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An Oklahoma family is fractured beyond repair in the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of August Osage County. Based on his own life experiences, Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize winning play is an intense experience.

The dysfunction is spread across three acts, allowing audiences to soak in the angst through themes of generational trauma, suicide, addiction, and sibling rivalry.

From the start the Weston family is in tatters. The play opens with the Beverly Weston hiring of a new housemaid, Johnna before moving at a dizzying pace to the disappearance of Beverly, the patriarch.

Shortly after hiring Johnna, Beverly, who was agitated during their meeting, disappears. His sudden absence causes great distress to his family who arrive to support his wife, Violet. Beverly’s disappearance serves as a catalyst for a reunion of his three daughters, none of whom get along.

As each sibling tries to comfort Violet who is suffering from mouth cancer and a nasty addiction to pills. Complicating matters, each daughter faces their own demons. Also arriving are Violet’s sister Matty Fae, and her husband Charlie.

Making things more complex are the Weston girls’ relationships. Ivy appears to be dating her cousin, Little Charlie, Barbara is separated from her husband, Bill after his affair is uncovered, and Karen is aglow about her fiancé Stephen, a dude whose spirit remains in adolescence. As the sisters converge upon their former home, they find old wounds reopened. Especially from Barbara who resents being charged with caring for her mother.

Angst piles on angst, after Beverly's body is discovered. Following this tragic news skirmishes between Violet and Barbara become frequent, each one meaner in tone as they progress. Cut from the same cloth, each woman is driven by independence and marked by scars of the past. These clashes are compounded by arguments between other family members, including Matty Fae and her husband.

The intensity ratchets up before reaching a boiling point in act three. A massive blow up happens pitting Violet against Barbara, who has now taken charge of things. As their words become more and more heated. The aftermath of their rows is filled with revelations, causing a series of cascading events that lead Violet to disclose a childhood incident that eventually shaped the dynamics between her and her daughters.

Things become harsher after the relationship between Little Charles and Ivy is revealed. Tension between Karen and Stephen is also ignited after he makes a move on Barbara’s daughter Jean.

From here, the hysterics lead to an all-out brawl, leading to startling moments of confrontation and clarity that ripple throughout the Weston's home and leading the tragedy to a riveting end.

While these antics may seem melodramatic, they are executed with great precision, causing the audience to remain on the edge of their seat throughout the entire production. Director Amelia Costa Powell seamlessly weaves the varying plotlines around each other without losing momentum, allowing the production to develop a caustic atmosphere. She also accentuates Letts' comedic flourishes, which are perfectly timed, allowing the audience to experience momentary moments of needed levity.

Knocking it out of the park, Ellen McLaughlin is a powerhouse as Violet. Her company premiere features a dynamic and layered performance that requires the actress to throw herself completely in the role.

Matching her step by step is Henny Russell as the beleaguered and desperate Barbara. Here, she excels in a performance that blends pathos and rage in equal measure.

Also exceptional is Alan Knoll as Charlie. As the happenings onstage rise to a maelstrom his portrayal provides moments of stability. Brian Slaten gives the show some funny moments as the carefree Steve.

The Rep’s August Osage County is a rough and tumble roller-coaster ride of anxiety, anger, and alienation that reflects on familial dysfunction with hostility and viciousness.

The production’s gorgeous set is matched by vigorous acting from the ensemble. The result is a searing and seething play that touches nerves and leaves the audience emotionally exhausted.

August Osage County plays at the Loretto-Hilton Center through April 7th. For showtimes and more information visit http://www.repstl.org