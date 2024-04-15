Review: XANADU at Tower Groves Abbey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stray Dog Theatre’s 2024 season rolls along with an exuberantly camp production of Xanadu.

Based on the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John and, before that, the Rita Hayworth film, Down To Earth, this lively adaptation never takes itself too seriously. From start to finish the ensemble prances, preens, and mugs it up, giving audiences an over the top production filled with kinetic dancing, wonderful singing and plenty of toe tapping melodies.

Stray Dog doesn’t skate by. Beneath the camp veneer Xanadu is bold and audacious endeavor. Highlighted by a sharply executed tap number on skates and some cheesy dialog, it is impossible not to unburdened from the troubles of the world by this escapade of sheer silliness.

Plotwise the musical follows the same path as the film. Clio a Greek muse seeks to visit humanity in Venice. However, she inadvertently selects Venice Beach, California.

Leaving her posh surroundings of Mount Olympus she travels to 1980, a time that is artistically stale with the hopes of helping Sonny Malone, a down on his luck mural artist with aspirations of opening his own roller disco.

Taking on a rubbish Australian accent and rebranding herself as Kira, she takes on the persona of a Cali beach girl. Seeing that Sonny desperately needs her help she inspires him to think big.

After a goofy initial meeting Sonny and Kira hit it off and a bond forms. Both are creative and energetic. While Kira is wide and shrewd, Sonny gives off a “Dude Where’s My Car?” kind of vibe that often finds him a little befuddled as he pursues his dreams.

Knowing she has her work cut out for her, Kira becomes more involved with Sonny. As she inspires him to pursue his artistic passions, she realizes she has developed feeling for him.

Standing in the way of Kira’s intentions are Melpomene and Calliope who seek to punish Clio for falling in love with a mortal. Doing so will win them favor with Zeus and give them more power in the pantheon of gods.

Looking to make his dreams a reality, Sonny encounters Danny McGuire, a former song and dance man turned real estate mogul. Unbeknownst to Sonny, Danny also has his own connection to Clio who once inspired him to open his own theater as a tribute to the muse.

After meeting with Kira and being dazzled by her, Danny has a change of heart and decides to help Sonny build and open Xanadu, a roller disco nightclub. To his chagrin, she somehow seems vaguely similar to a muse who cared for years ago.

Torn between her duty to Zeus and her love for Sonny, Kira faces some difficult choices. Fortunately, she has sun, skates, and art to guide her down a new path.

As for Sonny, his goofy obliviousness gives way to a sense of self-worth, creativity, and passion as she too pursues his dream of opening the best roller disco ever.

The ensemble, led by Shannon Lampkin Campbell as Clio/Kira is fantastic. Her singing is top notch and her comedic timing is spot on. Balancing a goddess and mortal equally, she gives the role a duality that works well with Phil Leveling’s Sonny.

Playing a dimwit is not always as easy as it seems. Here Leveling excels, making Leveling a both a fish out of water and a lovable oaf pursuing his ambition. His performance is comedically perfect.

Onstage Scott Degritz-Fries is exceptional as Danny McGuire. Leaning on the character’s inner melancholy, he gives McGuire an air of regret that makes him likable, despite being a money grubbing real easste magnate. However, it is as Zeus that Degritz-Fries shines. Nearly stealing the show, his over-the-top portrayal of the ultimate god is hilarious.

Chelsie Johnston is diabolically delicious as Kira’s rival, Melpomene. Joining her castmates in not taking themselves too seriously, her portrayal of the piece’s main villain is filled with giggles and skullduggery.

Directed by Justin Been, Xanadu brings on the sillies in a relentless barrage of camp hijinks that jabs at the cultural themes of the role of theater and art in society while simultaneously reveling in the kitsch and innocence of the early 1980s.

The dancing, choreographed by Mike Hodges is mesmeric. Especially a fantastic number featuring tap dancing on roller skates.

Funny, frivolous, and filled with the songs of Jeff Lynne, Xanadu is camp wackiness as high art. The sugary dose of mindless escapism makes for a brilliant night out.

Superfluous, sugarly and sublime, Stray Dog Theatres' Xanadu is magic.

Xanadu plays at Tower Grove Abbey through April 27th. For tickets and information visit: https://www.straydogtheatre.org/