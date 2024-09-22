Review: AMERICAN IDIOT at The Marcelle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Line Theatre’s 33rd season begins with an energetic and angsty American Idiot. A cultural examination of post-9/11 America and its lingering cultural trauma, the musical is based on Green Day's album of the same name

Last staged by the company in 2016, the plot of American Idiot follows three friends, Johnny, Tunny, and Will who each struggle with disillusionment. Their world of beers, bongs and basements diverts along different paths as they each seek a way out of suburbia.

For Johnny, the most headstrong of the group, escape means moving to the city. There a more chaotic grind awaits him. Isolated and disenchanted in a larger place his life of chaos and rebellion is interrupted after he begins a relationship with Whatsername, a girl who initially appears to simply help him pass idle time but ends up being much more. Despite fleeing his dull middle-class lifestyle, he still feels its tug, forcing him to face his feelings of loss and longing.

Egging him on is his alter ego St. Jimmy, a symbol of his more restless nature. Serving as a counterweight to Johnny’s self, his alternate self epitomizes the frustrations of youth looking for their identity during the Bush years. Acting as a conscience St. Jimmy represents a means of escape from his disenfranchisement.

Not as footloose and fancy-free as his friends, Will decides to remain at home. Although he is not looking for change, it finds him when his girlfriend Heather becomes pregnant. Suddenly, Will’s life is instantly changed as he wrestles with the responsibilities of adulthood and raising a family.

Also looking to find himself is Johnny’s friend Tunny. Seeing no way out of his personal malaise he enlists in the military. After facing the harsh realities of war Tunny returns home a differnet person. His patriotism has been replaced with a sense of loss and rage. Changed by his service, Tunny, like Will, faces a life with new responsibilities.

American Idiot is a brazen rock opera in the vein of The Who’s Tommy. The music is urgent, incendiary and, at times, regretful and poignant. Green Day’s punk rock ethos evokes reflection on the role of societal pressures and personal introspection. New Line's production smartly uses this to drive the drama onstage.

Amid this time of anger, chaos and uncertainty, the musical finds its legs from the start as the ensemble blazes through several musical highlights, including “I Don’t Care,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “21 Guns,” and the ever-popular closer “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

These songs, performed with vigor by a talented ensemble and backed by a take-no-prisoners band, form the backbone of the production. While dialogue is nonexistent, the musical’s message of isolation, fear and restlessness comes to the surface in song.

Singing these songs well is Clayton Humburg as Johnny. In a powerful performance filled with angst, he gives Johnny a spirit of vulnerability as he sets off on his own.

Providing his inner monologue is Bee Mecey as St. Jimmy. Raging from start to finish, she serves as the perfect foil for Humburg. Her singing on “She’s A Rebel” is blistering bliss.

DeAnte Bryant and Rafael DaCosta are each excellent as Will and Tunny respectively. Both actors bring a dynamic feeling of frustration to their roles that help solidify the dramatic tension. Both actors are also tremendous singers.

Locked and loaded, the flannel-clad troupe of American Idiot bring the indignation as they get their dander up. Fighting the system of terror and deception in the early 21st century with visceral bravado they fearlessly convey their characters' anxieties about an inexact future, with Green Day’s musical chaos leading the charge.

American Idiot is filled with rapid choreography and staged with the actors literally bearing down on their audience to escalate the uncomfortable atmosphere before them.

This masterful staging of American Idiot from directors Chris Moore and Scott Miller feeds off of the 2000s vibe of governmental distrust, dystopian fear and youthful agitation and freshens it up. As a result, audiences are treated to a moving contemporary parable that speaks to audiences from across the decades.

American Idiot runs through October 5, 2024, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. All shows are at 8:00 p.m. at the Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, in the Grand Center Arts District.

For more information visit: https://www.newlinetheatre.com/

Comments