Prism Theatre Company is Accepting Submissions For 2024 Festival Of New Works

From January 31st-February 29th, 2024, Prism is accepting submissions of original works of various types.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Prism Theatre Company is now seeking submissions for new works from local artists for “Spotlight on... Being You Festival of New Works.” As a new twist on our annual Festival of New Works, for this year’s Spotlight On… Prism is seeking a variety of pieces that feature the voices and perspectives that make up our community.

From January 31st-February 29th, 2024, Prism is accepting submissions of original works of various types, including but not limited to: short plays, monologues, dances, original songs, performance art, spoken word poetry, etc.). 

All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 29th, 2024.
Visit our website for full submission guidelines and instructions.

Prism’s search for original works in our region will culminate with the third annual festival of new works this May. The festival will feature some of St. Louis’ favorite performers alongside exciting emerging artists from the community. 

Festival Description:

What makes you, YOU? Everyone has a story to tell and a unique voice with which to tell it. What does it mean to use your voice to tell stories that matter, to make a difference, to leave your mark on the world? Have you created a piece of art that showcases your voice and tells your story? As a new twist on our annual Festival of New Works, for this year’s Spotlight On…Being You we are seeking a variety of pieces that feature the voices and perspectives that make up our community. 

Raise your voice and share your story (short, plays, monologues, dances, original songs, performance art, slam poetry, etc.) as we shine a light on the beautiful perspectives that make up our community.
 



 



Recommended For You