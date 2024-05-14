Jim Jefferies Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian JIM JEFFERIES will bring his “Give ‘Em What They Want” comedy tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Mark Normand and Dan Soder.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. through MetroTix.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

About Jim Jefferies:

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019, At the end of 2019 he started Oblivious tour in 2020 where he toured all around Europe and North America. Jim’s ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

About Mark Normand:

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s NEW one-hour Netflix special, SOUP TO NUTS, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its July 25th premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s “Out to Lunch” which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Stand Ups. An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had a one-hour and a half hour Comedy Central special and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Mark IS A FREQUENT GUEST ON “The Joe Rogan Experience,” AND HOSTS his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

About Dan Soder:

Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on the hit series Billions on Showtime. Dan currently hosts the podcast Soder which is consistently charting in the top 20 of all comedy podcasts on Apple and Spotify. His most recent stand up special, “On The Road”, can be seen on his YouTube channel Dan’s special "Son of a Gary" (directed by Chris Storer) is streaming on HBO, and his previous one The Standups is streaming on Netflix. Other credits include: Netflix's "Paradise PD", MAX's "Fired on Mars" and the film's "Trainwreck" and "Drunk Parents". Prior to "Soder", Dan hosted Sirius XM’s The Bonfire .

