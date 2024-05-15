John Legend Set to Perform at The Muny in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny will present EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician John Legend on its iconic James S. McDonnell Stage for John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories With the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

Renowned for producing exceptional musical theatre, The Muny, in collaboration with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, revives a beloved tradition by presenting its first live concert in more than 30 years.

John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories With the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will feature intimate reimaginings of Legend's greatest hits ("All of Me," "Ordinary People," "Tonight"), unexpected stories from his life and career, and selections from his most recent release, LEGEND ("Nervous," "Wonder Woman"). This concert is Legend's first-ever performance with the SLSO.

Tickets for John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories With the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are $75-$300 and go on sale at 9 a.m. CT May 20 at metrotix.com and muny.org/johnlegend. Muny and SLSO subscribers can access a presale from 9 a.m. May 17 to 9 p.m. May 19 CT. MetroTix is the only authorized vendor of Muny tickets.

The Muny also will offer tickets for its famous “free seats.” Details will be announced.

“We have been eager but deliberate in recent years about creating the right opportunity to bring live concerts back into the Muny tradition, and the alignment of an icon like John Legend with one of the best orchestras in the world, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, is the perfect opening for this next chapter,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “Generations of St. Louisans have memories of seeing legendary music acts on our magnificent stage, and I am excited to deliver this bit of nostalgia to our community at the end of our 2024 summer season.”

The last concert at The Muny was by the Moody Blues and Kansas in 1991. Other notable artists who have performed on the Muny stage include Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle, Sting, Barry Manilow, Bob Dylan, the Allman Brothers and Hank Williams Jr.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Muny and the incredible John Legend for this truly not-to-be-missed performance,” said SLSO President & CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard. “This concert highlights the best St. Louis has to offer — the remarkable talents of our musicians on one of the most celebrated musical theatre stages in the country. This collaboration with The Muny is another milestone in our treasured partnership and elevates our shared vision of providing unique artistic experiences for the community.”

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others.

Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club. Legend has released nine celebrated albums over the course of his career, including Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), and most recently, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023). In 2022, his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” took place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Legend starred as Jesus in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT in April 2018. That year, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie” and won an Emmy as a producer in the “Outstanding Variety Special (Live)” category for the show. Legend joined THE VOICE as a coach for Season 16 (2019) and has returned for a number of seasons, most recently Season 25 (2024).

Beyond his music career, Legend, along with partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, is a principal of Get Lifted Film Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX. Get Lifted's latest projects include the MAX documentary STAND UP AND SHOUT, Emmy Award-winning HBO documentary 1000% ME: GROWING UP MIXED, Paramount+ documentary LOUDMOUTH, PBS documentary RACIST TREES and the Netflix hip-hop competition series "RHYTHM & FLOW." Their upcoming projects include NBC/Peacock's BEFORE I LET GO, based on the New York Times Best Selling Author Kennedy Ryan's book, and REVERB with Renée Elise Goldsberry attached to star; the film THE WAR & TREATY, inspired by real-life husband-and-wife Black country music stars Michael and Tanya Trotter; the TV adaptation of S.A. Cosby's novel BLACKTOP WASTELAND; and the forthcoming Broadway-bound musical SOUL TRAIN.

In 2021, Get Lifted and Erik Feig's PICTURESTART formed Picture LIFT, a joint venture focused on developing, producing and financing multiple films in the $10M range, featuring diverse filmmakers and inclusive casts. Get Lifted and Universal Studio Group's UCP inked a first-look deal for unscripted series and an exclusive multi-year overall deal for scripted content. Additionally, Get Lifted recently renewed their first look feature documentary deal with HBO.

Aside from film, TV and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.'s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. Their most recent acquisition, “Wild Life,” a memoir by National Geographic Explorer and ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, published in April. Previous titles include “Rosewater,” by Liv Little, and “Black Love Letters,” which features a foreword by Legend.

Legend's skincare line, Loved01, launched in 2023 and is available online and through CVS and Walmart. Loved01 is an effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin.

As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration. Legend serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the Advisory Boards for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and Teach for All.

