The St. Louis Children's Choirs Join Cody Fry in Concert Next Month

Members of The St. Louis Children's Choirs (SLCC) have been invited to perform with Cody Fry and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra during their collaborative concert at 7:30 pm June 7 at St. Louis' Stifel Theatre. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting SLSO.org.

"The St. Louis Children's Choirs are thrilled to be part of Cody Fry's St. Louis concert experience and are honored to participate alongside the magnificent St. Louis Symphony Orchestra," said Dr. Alyson Moore, Artistic Director of The St. Louis Children's Choirs. "Cody Fry's music is pure art, combining poetry, intricate melodic lines, and gorgeous cinematic orchestration to create the perfect nexus of style between orchestral music and popular song."

Singer, composer, and TikTok star Cody Fry will make his SLSO debut in this technicolor performance. Just like the nostalgic moment in your favorite old flick, this multi-talented artist will warm your heart with orchestral arrangements of his famous songs, including "I Hear A Symphony," "Underground," and his GRAMMY-nominated cover of "Eleanor Rigby."

Cody Fry's 2021 song "I Hear A Symphony" broke through pop culture through an unprecedented viral TikTok video. This song has had over 200 million global streams, reached #1 on the Billboard Classical Tracks chart, and has been named a Certified Gold Single in the U.S. and Canada. His 2021 reimagined cover of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" was also nominated for a Grammy in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental, and Vocals category.

"I would like to be the guy who's known for orchestral pop music," Cody Fry says. "I love the puzzle of it. A lot of times, I create films in my head to write to." This artist successfully creates emotionally beautiful visuals through music, hoping to "communicate emotion in a finite amount of time." In 2015, Cody advanced to the top 48 in American Idol's 14th season.

