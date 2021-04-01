Opera Theatre of St. Louis Announces 2021 Festival Season

Performances include A Celebration of Juneteenth, Gianni Schicchi, Highway 1, U.S.A., and more!

Apr. 1, 2021  
Opera Theatre of St. Louis Announces 2021 Festival Season

Opera Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2021 Festival Season!

From contactless ticketing to a new smartphone festival app to socially distanced seating pods, Opera Theatre is taking all performances outside this year, creatively adapting the Festival Season in response to the pandemic.

Working closely with a team of medical professionals, Opera Theatre is committed to bringing audiences and artists together safely in a new outdoor setting adjacent to the Loretto-Hilton Center at Webster University, while maintaining the artistic values that have distinguished OTSL since its founding.

The coming season offers an exciting array of operas that will move, challenge, and delight audiences in equal measure.

Check out the full lineup below!

GIANNI SCHICCHI

Giacomo Puccini
May 22, 28, June 2, 6, 11 at 8 p.m.

A comic masterpiece of legal hijinks and family dysfunction

Learn more

HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A.

William Grant Still
May 29, June 4, 13, 17 at 8 p.m.

A long-neglected treasure from the "Dean of African-American Composers"

Learn more

LA VOIX HUMAINE

Francis Poulenc
June 5, 14, 20 at 8 p.m.

Love is on the line in this explosive one-woman drama.

Learn more

NEW WORKS, BOLD VOICES LAB

Three World Premieres
June 10, 12, 16, 18 at 8 p.m.

Experience the future of opera with a suite of three world premieres by contemporary composers.

Learn more

I DREAM A WORLD

A Celebration of Juneteenth
June 15 at 6 p.m.

A free event presented in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society

Learn more

CENTER STAGE

A Young Artist Showcase
June 19 at 8 p.m.

Discover the stars of tomorrow at this one-night-only concert featuring members of the Gerdine Young Artist Program.


