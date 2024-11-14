OLIVER! to be Presented at Gateway Center for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Center for Performing Arts is inviting you to experience Oliver!, a musical classic that's anything but "just another old-school musical." Based on Charles Dickens' beloved novel Oliver Twist, this classic story of a young orphan searching for belonging promises a fresh, heartfelt take on a timeless tale of resilience, compassion, and the true meaning of family. GCPA's Oliver! runs November 22nd to 24th at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and is brought to life under the direction of Gregory Almanza, with music direction by Lori Pagano and choreography by Laura Roth. Mary Strauss serves as the Presenting Sponsor.

"In one word, working at GCPA has been fulfilling," says director Gregory Almanza, who makes his GCPA directorial debut with this production. "I cherish the companies that treat young performers as professionals, as I believe it is one of theatre's best tools in forging the future, and it is especially true of GCPA. Our cast, with its wide range of ages and experience levels, is united by a hunger to create an excellent show."

Almanza credits much of the show's success to the dynamic collaboration with music director Lori Pagano and choreographer Laura Roth, describing it as a perfect blend of talent and dedication to bring out the best in each cast member. "Lori and Laura are exceptional in their craft and have no bounds when it comes to meeting the cast where they are," he shares, adding that this synergy has set the foundation for an unforgettable production.

For Sierra Hale, who plays Widow Corney, the theme of family shines bright: "It's about connection. Throughout the show, Oliver meets people from all walks of life, some good and some bad. The important thing is that he learns to value the connections that help him grow and become a better person."

Nadia Curtiss, a dedicated ensemble member, echoes these sentiments: "The show is about finding people who genuinely care about your well-being. Family isn't defined by titles but by the people who will always be there for you."

This production of Oliver! strives to capture this spirit of connection and care - a group of people coming together, evidenced both onstage and off, to create something meaningful. The cast has formed its own family, a community that models what's being shared with the audience: that we are all responsible for one another, regardless of where we come from or the titles we hold.

With the power of unforgettable songs like Where Is Love? and As Long As He Needs Me, the humor of Pick a Pocket or Two, and the high-energy choreography and meticulous staging throughout, Oliver! at GCPA is a must-see this season. This isn't just a show for musical theatre lovers; it's a story for anyone who believes in the power of human kindness and connection.

"At its heart, Oliver! is a show about found family, perseverance, and hope," Almanza reflects. "I hope the audience leaves feeling like they are a part of the magic, as that collaboration between performers and audience is the essence of a classic golden age musical."

Oliver! runs November 22nd-24th at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, with evening showtimes at 7pm and matinées at 2pm. Tickets range $18-35, with a special $10 theatre student price on Saturday evening and a mixer on stage following the show.

