Muny Magic At The Sheldon Will Star Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay

The Muny has announced that Broadway talents and Muny audience favorites Mikaela Bennett and Jason Gotay will headline the eighth installment of its off-season concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon, November 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Bennett and Gotay were recently seen on stage in the highest-attended production of The Muny's 101st Season, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Bennett played the angelically spunky Ella and Gotay the irresistibly charming Prince Topher. Gotay has starred in The Muny's productions of The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Mamma Mia! (Sky) and Into the Woods (Jack). The enchanting evening will be music directed by frequent Muny music director Charlie Alterman. Muny Magic at The Sheldon is proudly sponsored by The Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

"We are so happy to welcome Mikaela and Jason back this fall," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Their voices are truly beautiful and astonishing, and when they duet, well, that is just joy."



"Mikaela and Jason both have the types of voices that make you take pause when they start to sing," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We're excited to treat our audiences to an evening of some of Broadways greatest tunes performed be these remarkable talents."



Bennett and Gotay will perform numbers from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, as well as other Broadway treasures while reminiscing about their breakout moments on the Muny stage.

In addition to their performances, Isaacson will reveal the line-up for the much-anticipated 2020 summer season.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You