Josh Young & Emily Padgett-Young to Lead CAROUSEL in Concert With the Springfield Symphony

In a collaboration that aims to redefine the staged concert experience, Missouri State University’s acclaimed Theatre and Dance Department is teaming up with the Springfield Symphony for a concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved Carousel. Widely considered one of the most beautiful scores from Broadway’s Golden Era, this timeless story of love, redemption, and resilience will be brought to life by the powerful voices of Missouri State’s talented students and faculty, accompanied by the full might of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Carousel, known for its haunting melodies and unforgettable characters, will feature a 60+ piece symphony backing a 55-member ensemble, capturing the sweeping beauty of Richard Rodgers' iconic music. Leading the cast is MSU’ Musical Theatre Program Coordinator and decorated Broadway veteran Josh Young, alongside his wife and fellow Broadway star, Emily Padgett-Young. They are joined by Paula K. Patterson, an accomplished mezzo-soprano and Head of MSU’s Department of Music, as well as Sarah J. Wiggin, an esteemed professor of acting and directing who brings her wealth of experience from the nation’s leading theaters. Together, this stellar faculty lineup underscores the breadth of talent and dedication within Missouri State’s performing arts programs.

Musical direction and supervision for the students are led by Danielle Harden, a frequent music director for MSU Theatre, with Brandon Russell, MSU Artist-In-Residence, providing vocal supervision to ensure that the performance reflects the traditional richness of Carousel’s classic sound. The entire evening will be conducted by Maestro Kyle Pickett of the Springfield Symphony, whose expertise and vision elevate the production’s artistic depth. Choreography for select scenes is provided by Azaria R. Hogans, Coordinator for the BFA and BS Dance programs.

In this innovative staged concert format, directed by Josh Young, audiences will be treated to a blend of live musical performance and visual art. As the symphony fills the hall with soaring orchestral sounds, a massive projection screen will display moving works of art by some of New England’s finest impressionist painters of the time. Through a blend of classic stop-motion animation and cutting-edge image manipulation techniques, each masterpiece is brought to life, creating an immersive experience like no other.

Carefully selected to accompany each scene, these evolving visuals enhance the setting and tone of a seaside town in the early 1900s, harmonizing seamlessly with the music and establishing a new model for what staged concerts of classic musical theatre can be. The works of Maurice Prendergast, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, and Edward Henry Potthast infuse Carousel with a vivid, atmospheric backdrop, making this production both groundbreaking and unforgettable.

This unique staged concert collaboration between Missouri State’s Theatre and Dance Department and the Springfield Symphony aims to establish this innovative concert model as a new Springfield tradition. With its extraordinary music, stellar cast, and artistic visuals, Carousel: A Concert is sure to resonate with both long-time theatre lovers and new audiences alike.

Performance Details:

Date: November 16, 2024 at 7:30

Location: Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, Springfield, MO

Tickets: Available through the Hammons Hall box office and online at www.missouristatetix.com



