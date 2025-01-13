Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S Arrives At The Rep Feb 5 - March 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present the St. Louis premiere of Clyde's, the Tony-nominated hit by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, running February 5 – March 3, 2025, at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Clyde's is set in a struggling sandwich shop where a group of ex-cons face the fiery critiques of their tough-as-nails boss, Clyde. Yet, when a mystic chef throws down the gauntlet—craft the ultimate sandwich—the team ignites with newfound zeal. Fueled by this savory challenge, they transform their past into a recipe for triumphant fresh starts. Clyde's combines uproarious humor, fulsome heart, and generous hospitality into a delicious theatrical meal that shows why Nottage is among America's greatest living playwrights.

Clyde's dynamic cast features some familiar faces including The Black Rep's Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes who returns to the LHC after last appearing in Stick Fly in 2022 as Montrellous, legendary film and TV star Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Clyde, and Essence Tyler who played Puss in The Rep's Imaginary Theater Company 2021 production of Puss in Boots as Letitia. Joining them and making their Rep debut are Alfredo Antillion as Rafael and Brendan Hickey as Jason.

Clyde's is directed by Josiah Davis with set designer Jean Kim, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, lighting designer Christina Watanabe, sound designer Michael Costagliola, wig designer Shevare Perry and stage manager Emilee Buchheit. The Rep is proud to partner with Prison Performing Arts (PPA), a groundbreaking organization celebrating its 25th year that empowers incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals through the arts for Clyde's. PPA Alumni Theatre Company Members, Eric Satterfield and LaWanda Jackson, will consult on Clyde's, bringing invaluable insights to the production by infusing it with artistic perspective and experiences of re-entry. With support from a New Growth Horizon sponsorship grant, The Rep and PPA will present a special reading of Clyde's at correctional facilities, amplifying the play's themes of second chances. A RepresentSTL talkback following the performance on February 15 will further engage audiences in meaningful dialogue.

The Rep has also partnered with Laughing Bear Bakery, which supports re-entry opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals. The bakery will host conversations between its team and Clyde's cast and crew, with their goods available at concessions during the run of the show. “Lynn Nottage's Clyde's is a masterful blend of wit, heart, and humanity that reminds us all of the power of community and second chances,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “This play invites us into a world where creativity and resilience shine through adversity, making it a perfect fit for our stage and our community. We're thrilled to bring this vibrant story to life with such a talented cast and creative team, and to collaborate with incredible partners like Prison Performing Arts to deepen the impact of this production on and off the stage.”

Don't miss the rest of season at The Rep with Athena, by Gracie Gardner now running through February 9, 2025 in the Studio and the uproarious retelling of Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom March 19 - April 13, 2025 all performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Clyde's is made possible in part by the generous support of the Whitaker Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.repstl.org.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets: Purchase tickets online at Repstl.org, by phone at 314-968-4925, or The Rep Box Office will also be available for in-person support at the Loretto-Hilton Center(130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves), Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m, and 2 hours before curtain.

Rush Tickets: Available for students, seniors, educators, and theatre professionals by calling the Box Office at 314-968-4925, 1 - 2 hours prior to curtain time. Student Tickets: Students can purchase $20 tickets available by calling the Box Office at 314-986-4925 35 & Under: Select $30 tickets available to those 35 and under by calling the Box Office 314-968-4925 Group Sales: Discounted tickets available for parties of 10+. Call 314-968-4925 or email mdorn@repstl.org. ACCESS SERVICES:

Audio-Described Performance: Thursday, February 20 at 7pm – the show will be described for patrons who are blind or of low vision.

Open-Captioned Performance: Sunday, February 23 at 2pm - an electronic text ticker displays words being spoken or sung onstage.

