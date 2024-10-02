Joe Iconis to Host Master Class in Performance at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You are invited to take part in a performance master class with Joe Iconis, the illustrious and iconoclastic composer/lyricist of Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, and Bloodsong of Love. Get invaluable notes, tips and pointers from Joe about your performance of his work. Or just come and observe, and get a behind-the-curtain glimpse at the kind of work it takes to be a performer. Scott Miller, artistic director of New Line Theatre, producer of the regional premiere of Be More Chill in 2019, will also be on hand for a short interview with Joe about the process of writing a show and bringing it to the stage.

Saturday, October 19, 1pm-4pm

Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave, St. Louis MO, 63108

Tuition for Performers: $100, which includes a ticket to Joe's show at Blue Strawberry on either Friday, Oct 18 or Saturday, Oct 19.

Max of 10 Students. First come, first serve. Participants should prepare a song of Joe's and come in with sheet music. If you need help locating a specific piece of sheet music, contact bluestrawberrystl@gmail.com and they will assist.

Tickets for Observers: $10.

