Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LES MISERABLES at the Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for Les Misérables, which opens the theatre’s 106th season and runs June 17-23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

“We are ready to storm the barricade of Muny 106 with this beautiful musical,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The cast, crew and artistic team are striving to create a production you’ll remember for a lifetime.”

Joining the previously announced John Riddle (Jean Valjean), Jordan Donica (Javert), Teal Wicks(Fantine), Red Concepción (Thénardier), Jade Jones (Madame Thénardier), Ken Page (The Bishop of Digne), Emily Bautista (Éponine), Gracie Annabelle Parker (Cosette), Peter Neureuther (Marius), James D. Gish (Enjolras), Kate Kappel (Little Cosette), Grace Moore (Young Éponine) and Will Schulte (Petit Gervais/Gavroche) are Lee H. Alexander, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Matías De La Flor, Chris Hunter, Dan Klimko, Ángel Lozada, Daniel Brooks McRath, Sydni Moon, Grant Pace, Sarah Pansing, Nicholas Pattarini, Tim Quartier, Shelby Ringdahl, Matt Rosell, Grace Marie Rusnica, Liv Shivener, Sydney Short, Cecilia Snow, Kyle Timson, Noah Van Ess and Annie Zigman. The company also will be joined by the Muny Kids and Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The Les Misérables creative team is led by Director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director James Moore and Associate Musical Director Michael Horsley.

The production includes Associate Choreographer Paige Parkhill, Scenic Designer Ann Beyersdorfer, Costume Designer Gail Baldoni, Lighting Designer Jason Lyons, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Shawn Duan, Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan and Production Stage Manager Willie Porter.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

As previously announced, 20 singers from the St. Louis Symphony Chorus will join the company as the supernumerary chorus for “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More” and “Finale: Do You Hear The People Sing? (Reprise).” The singers are Nicholas Bashaw, Annemarie Bethel-Pelton, Rachel Buttram, Laurel Dantas, Mary Donald, Lea Frost, Megan Glass, John Herget, Matthew Jellinek, Jei Mitchell Evens, Hannah Nelson, Brian Pezza, Valerie Reichert, Greta Rosenstock, Paul Runnion, Matthew Stansfield, Philip Touchette, Robert Valentine, Nicole Weiss and Tristan Wood. Members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus will appear as a courtesy and in partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

