Fox Concerts Presents Tedeschi Trucks Band WHEELS OF SOUL Tour 2022

Fox Concerts has announced that Tedeschi Trucks Band will bring their Wheels of Soul Tour 2022 to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is a 12-piece powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, "two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation" (NPR). With their own potent original songwriting alongside an extensive canon of influences, the dynamic all-star band owns a reputation for world-class musical expression bolstered by each album and every performance.

Since forming in 2010, TTB's caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. From sold-out multi-night residencies across America to barnstorming tours through Europe and Japan to the flagship Wheels of Soul annual summer amphitheater tour, the band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar and "nothing short of exhilarating" (Salon). Whether on stage or in the studio, when these supremely talented artists get together, it's a musical experience of profound quality.

The band's most recent release - Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') featuring Trey Anastasio - is a 2CD/3LP live recording of their "epic" and "now-legendary" (Relix) performance of the classic Derek and the Dominos album and joins an impressive and growing discography that includes Signs (2019), High & Mighty EP (2019), Let Me Get By (2016), Made Up Mind (2013), and the Grammy-winning debut, Revelator (2011) in addition to their earlier live releases, the Grammy-nominated film/audio, Live From The Fox Oakland (2017), and 2012's Everybody's Talkin'.

In 2021, TTB convened in the studio to write and record a wealth of new songs for their next studio album. The result is an expansive, conceptual series of recordings that promise to be one of the most exciting projects in band history and is on track for release in 2022.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is also the subject of a newly-released documentary, Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, which Variety hails as "a serious blast of rock 'n' roll love...and a testament to how one gorgeously raucous rock 'n' roll moment can reverberate through the decades." The film chronicles the historic Mad Dogs reunion concert spearheaded by Tedeschi and Trucks that took place at 2015's LOCKN' festival.



Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler "Falcon" Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).