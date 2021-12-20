Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; COCA's BILLY ELLIOT Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st!

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Klick - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 29%

William Angulo - ON YOUR FEET - The Muny 21%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 20%

Chris Page-Sanders - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 15%

Heather Beal - HOME - The Black Rep 12%

Donna Parrone - FEAST - Tesseract 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Gove - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 40%

Cherol Thibaut - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 15%

Hali Liles - SWEAT - The Black Rep 11%

Jenna Gove - Always...Patsy Cline - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Ellen Minch - HOME - The Black Rep 8%

Tristan Raines - SOUND OF MUSIC - The Muny 7%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 6%

Claudia Brownlee - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Blane Pressler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 54%

Adam Grun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 20%

Nancy Bell and Gaby Rodriguez - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 10%

Matt Kunkel - SOUND OF MUSIC - The Muny 9%

Scott Miller - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ron Himes - SWEAT - The Black Rep 51%

Maggie Burrowa - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 24%

Morgan Maul-Smith - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 19%

Shane Signorino - FEAST - Tesseract 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ron Himes - HOME - The Black Rep 30%

Jacqueline Thompson and Gaby Rodriguez - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 28%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 23%

Ron Himes - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep 20%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kyle Himsworth - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep 62%

Avatar Studios - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 38%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 47%

Stephanie Draper - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 13%

Joe Clapper - HOME - The Black Rep 9%

Sean Savoie - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 9%

John D. Alexander - SWEAT - The Black Rep 8%

Karen Pierce - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 7%

Jayson Lawshee - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 7%

Kenneth Zinkl - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 1%

Best Musical

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 70%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 30%

Best Performer In A Musical

Stephen Valesquez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 28%

Shaina Vencel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%

Christopher Strawhun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 10%

Tammy Killian - Always...Patsy Cline - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Dawn Schmid - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 5%

The Kids of Sound of Music - SOUND OF MUSIC - 2021 5%

Jeffrey M. Wright - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 4%

Arianna Rosario - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 3%

Duane Martin Foster - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 3%

Declan Ryan - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 2%

Sara Rae Womack - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 2%

Omar Lopez - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 1%

John Katz - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 1%

Isabella Iannelli - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Brian McKinley - SWEAT - The Black Rep 31%

Amy Loui - SWEAT - The Black Rep 20%

Velma Austin - SWEAT - The Black Rep 18%

Bert Wunderlich - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 12%

Franklin Killian - SWEAT - The Black Rep 7%

Donna Parronne - FEAST - Tesseract 6%

Deb Dennert - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jesmelia - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 49%

Amber Rose - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 42%

Tyler - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Yancy - HOME - The Black Rep 30%

Brian McKinley - HOME - The Black Rep 24%

Thomasina Clarke - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - The Black Rep 17%

Tyler White - HOME - The Black Rep 10%

Kamiyah Jones - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 7%

Parker Collier - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 5%

Nikki Prodes - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 3%

Peyton Webster - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 3%

Best Play

SWEAT - The Black Rep 59%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 24%

SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 12%

FEAST - Tesseract 4%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SWEAT - The Black Rep 57%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 24%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 19%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Britton Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 48%

Tim Jones - SWEAT - The Black Rep 16%

George Shea - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 13%

Studio Spack - HOME - The Black Rep 10%

David Blake - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 7%

Laura Kyro - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 4%

Rob Lippert - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Smedley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 44%

Jon Zielke - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 18%

Kareem Deanes - SWEAT - The Black Rep 14%

Michael Smedley - Always...Patsy Cline - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%

Kareem Deanes - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 8%

Justin Schmitz - HOME - The Black Rep 6%

Best Streaming Play

HOME - The Black Rep 47%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Metro Theatre 19%

SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 15%

FANNIE LOU - The Black Rep 11%

THE VERY HUNGRY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Metro Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Miki Abraham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 27%

Chris Moore - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 25%

Bryan Austermann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 21%

Alicia Reve Like - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 7%

Lanin Thomasma - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 7%

Will Bonfiglio - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 5%

Chris Kernan - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 4%

John Emery - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Blake Anthony Edwards - SWEAT - The Black Rep 24%

Kelly Howe - SWEAT - The Black Rep 24%

A.C. Smith - SWEAT - The Black Rep 16%

Jeff Kargus - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 14%

Gregory Almanza - SWEAT - The Black Rep 11%

Tanya Badgely - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 10%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Christina Yancy - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 44%

Brian McKinley - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 25%

Kentrell Jamison - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 21%

Theorri London - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 69%

THE BUTTERFLY ROOM - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 31%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 53%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 47%