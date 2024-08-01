Fabulous Fox Launches Partnership With St. Louis Cardinals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fabulous Fox Theatre is launching new partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate the arrival of two highly anticipated Broadway shows: HAMILTON, playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre August 28 – September 8 and BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, playing September 24 – October 6. This collaboration brings unique themed events that combine the magic of Broadway with the thrill of baseball! These extraordinary events promise to be highlights of the season.

Hamilton Special Event

Join us on Tuesday, August 27 as Jared Howelton, who plays Lafayette/Jefferson in the revolutionary musical HAMILTON, will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the 6:45 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres. This special appearance is a must-see for both theatre enthusiasts and baseball fans alike, marking a unique intersection of sports and the performing arts.

Back to the Future: The Musical Theme Night

The excitement continues on Monday, September 16 for a BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL theme night at Busch Stadium. Fans who purchase a special theme ticket will receive an exclusive Freddy McFly bobble head, commemorating the iconic film adapted for the stage. Don't miss the chance to travel through time and enjoy an unforgettable evening of baseball and Broadway magic. Also attending the game as a special guest of the Fabulous Fox Theatre is St. Louis native Bob Gale. Bob Gale is an Oscar-nominated Screenwriter-Producer-Director, best known as co-creator, co-writer and co-producer of Back to the Future and its sequels. Gale is the Book Writer, Co-Creator and Producer for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL.

“We are delighted to partner with the St. Louis Cardinals to bring Broadway to baseball,” said John O'Brien, Vice President of Programming & Marketing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. “This collaboration not only celebrates the arrival of these phenomenal Broadway shows but also offers fans a unique and memorable experience that combines two of our city's greatest passions – baseball and theatre.”

Tickets for both nights at the ballpark are available now. For more information, please visit Cardinals.com.

About Hamilton:

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

About Back to the Future: The Musical:

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for St. Louis in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

Comments