Circus Harmony Welcomes New Artist-In-Residence Evan Tomlinson Weintraub

Circus Harmony has announced that Evan Tomlinson Weintraub has just arrived as their new Artist-in-Residence and Guest Director for their annual show in February at City Museum.

“Evan is the first in what we hope will be a series of Artist in Residence guest coaches and directors,” said Circus Harmony Artistic/Executive Director, Jessica Hentoff. “We are excited to have someone of Evan's caliber and experience working with our students. We think this experience with a professional circus director is an invaluable part of their training.”

Evan is an accomplished circus performer, director, choreographer, and creative consultant. He just finished working as a Human Performance Specialist for Cirque du Soleil. In fact, one of the humans he was just working with for Cirque du Soelil was Circus Harmony alumni, Chauncey Kroner, who is currently touring the country with the Cirque holiday show, ‘Twas the Night Before!' Prior to that Evan Tomlinson Weintraub was the Acrobatic Designer for {in}tangible https://www.intangibletheplay.com, a dramatic circus-play about dementia in New York City and worked as assistant to the director on the 7 Fingers show Dear San Francisco.

His first day at Circus Harmony, Evan was already helping Circus Harmony students jump through hoops in the hoopdiving act that was Evan's own performance specialty. Evan said, “Over the course of my circus career, I have met a good number of performers hailing from Circus Harmony so when Jessica came to me with the possibility to be able to coach and create with them, I knew it wasn't an opportunity I wanted to miss. I'm really looking forward to learning from the kids and coaches here at Circus Harmony all the beautiful things traditional circus continues to offer while being able to infuse my experiences and expertise into their show this coming February.”

About Circus Harmony

Circus Harmony, St. Louis' only social circus, teaches the art of life through circus education. They work to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities, and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, they help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time. To learn more, visit www.circusharmony.org.

