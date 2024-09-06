Chevy Chase to Take Part in Live Conversation Event at the Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laugh as the Fabulous Fox celebrates the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni coming to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. But the laughter doesn't stop there! We'll also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including SNL, Caddyshack and so much more.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase himself. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your picture taken with a true legend of comedy and film.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!

About Chevy Chase

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

About Standing Ovations Live - Standing Ovations Live's partners, John Trembler and Steve Lisciani, have decades of experience working with high-level celebrities & authors. They have produced or promoted hundreds of successful live engagements across North America and Europe showcasing fan-favorite icons including Ina Garten, William Shatner, John Cleese, John Cusack, Chevy Chase, and Mel Brooks.

Comments