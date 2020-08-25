Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Announces 2020-21 Season Virtual Concerts

CMSSL will present their 2020-21 Season virtually through at least December.

After months of observation, thought, surveys and consideration of health and safety and yet knowing that our community is starved for live music, the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis (CMSSL) will present their 2020-21 Season virtually through at least December.



CMSSL will perform their concerts in the Sheldon Concert Hall with their normal format, including Executive and Artistic Director Marc Gordon providing an overview of the pieces they perform, but with no audience in attendance. The concerts will be delivered virtually and password protected through their website. Performing in the Concert Hall allows them to safely distance the musicians on its wider stage and bring superior chamber music performances to their audience in a safe environment...their home.



To continue the social component of their cabaret-style events, they will offer an online "Meet & Greet" after every performance.



As 2021 approaches, CMSSL will evaluate the situation and decide whether to continue virtual presentation or safely go back to audience-attended concerts. Be confident that decisions will be made with the audience's well-being as the highest priority.



The technical aspects and details will be updated closer to their season opening first concert pair on October 12 and 13.



Those interested in attending these online events can SUBSCRIBE to their season or visit the individual event pages on their website.

