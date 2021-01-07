Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billy Stritch, Christine Andreas, Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Headline TRIBUTES, The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season

Mel Torme, Edith Piaf, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald celebrated in three dynamic shows filmed exclusively for the series.

Jan. 7, 2021  
In this exciting new series from the Cabaret Project St. Louis, three great cabaret's celebrating some of the greatest songwriter's in history. Check out a sneak peek video of the series below!

New York's top singer/pianist Billy Stritch brings Torme's swing and swagger direct from Manhattan's Birdland nightclub. Two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas offers the drama and passion of the great Piaf in a performance recorded at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Celebrated crooner/pianist Tony DeSare is joined by Broadway's Capathia Jenkins to honor two American icons, Frank and Ella, from a private studio in Atlanta.

Streamed to your home. Get your tickets for only $25 at www.tributes.givesmart.com - and mark your calendars now!

Jan 23 and 30 - Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme
February 20 and 27 - Christine Andreas, Piaf No Regrets
March 20 and 27 - Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins sing Frank & Ella


