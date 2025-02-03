Video: IU CONCERT : THE WINNING 'Shopper' Performance Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of K-pop sensation IU’s IU CONCERT : THE WINNING hitting cinemas worldwide, a new performance clip of "Shopper" from her electrifying "HEREH World Tour" showcasing film has been released. The concert comes to cinemas worldwide beginning February 5.

Captured live from her Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, IU CONCERT : THE WINNING will immerse audiences in a breathtaking visual and auditory spectacle. From her unforgettable performances of hits including the aforementioned “Shopper," plus "Love wins all," "Holssi," "Celebrity, "Last Fantasy," and more, to the spectacular drone show that illuminated the Sangam night sky, IU CONCERT : THE WINNING offers a front-row seat to one of K-pop's most beloved artists. With IU’s ever increasing global appeal and critical acclaim, this film is poised to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Additionally, the release of IU CONCERT : THE WINNING will be exhibited in the premium formats of SCREENX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, alongside traditional 2D screenings. Tickets for IU CONCERT : THE WINNING are on sale now here.

ABOUT IU:

Since her debut in 2008, IU has solidified her position as a top artist in the Korean music industry, thanks to her remarkable vocal talent and creative endeavors. Continuously refining her music production skills, IU has explored various musical avenues, earning praise for musical diversity and emotional depth, consistently topping music charts. Her iconic tracks include YOU&I, Blueming, and Good Day, among others, and she continues to express her passion on stage, captivating the hearts of many by exuding the different charms of each song.

On February 20, 2024, IU released her sixth mini-album, her first in approximately 2 years and 2 months, during which she stayed active through acting and various other projects. IU dedicated her time to oversee the album’s production and contributed to the lyrics of every song, enhancing its perfection. Upon its release, the album received an overwhelming response, dominating various music charts and reaffirming IU’s status as the ‘Music Queen’. And alongside the album, IU announced the eagerly awaited ‘2024 IU HEREH World Tour Concert’, providing an opportunity for her UAENAs to experience her music live both in Korea and internationally. The announcement of the tour, four years after her last ‘Love, Poem’ in 2019, brought immense joy to UAENAs worldwide.

Comments