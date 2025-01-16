News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre

Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre

Best Ensemble
PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre

Best Musical
ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre

Best Play
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Greenville Theatre
 



