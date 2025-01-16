Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre
Best Ensemble
PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre
Best Musical
ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre
Best Play
DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Greenville Theatre
