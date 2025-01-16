Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center



Best Direction Of A Musical

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre



Best Ensemble

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre



Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre



Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Greenville Theatre



