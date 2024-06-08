Review: MAMMA MIA! at Peace Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“You already know you love it!” boasts the slogan outside the Peace Center in downtown Greenville…and they’re not wrong. The songs of ABBA were as irresistible as ever when the 25th anniversary tour of the original jukebox musical Mamma Mia! opened this week. The Swedish supergroup’s songs are, of course, used to tell the story of a wedding taking place on the most gorgeous of Greek islands. Unless you’re somehow immune to the catchy tunes, you’ll have the time of your life.

Although this is the same recognizable production that’s been put on worldwide, the fresh new cast of both Mamma Mia! veterans and newer talent is itself a reason to see this tour. Leading as the titular “mamma” Donna and her bride-to-be daughter Sophie is Christine Sherrill, of the show’s Las Vegas company, and Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous).

Both actresses get great moments to showcase powerhouse vocals and are great at tapping into their characters’ emotions, which ground the story just enough when necessary.

The supporting cast is equally matched as well. Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief) grabs your attention as the ultimate cool aunt, Tanya. Prepare yourself, because in her rocking solo “Does Your Mother Know?”she appears touched by the spirit of Tina Turner herself.

Another knockout performance is that of Victor Wallace, returning to the role from the closing Broadway cast, as Sam. Along with the loveable Harry (Robert Marnell, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Bill (Jim Newman, Sunsent Boulevard, The Who’s Tommy), Sam is the first of three men from Donna’s past with whom Sophie seeks a paternal connection along this journey to the altar. His vocals on “SOS” are a particular treat. There’s never a weak link though, especially when everyone comes together at the end of both Act 1 and Act 2.

Besides the wonderful cast, all the other elements of this production are the same as they originally were under the direction of Phyllida Lloyd. The costumes and sets remain the work of Mark Thompson (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, God of Carnage), which simply but effectively transport you both to the Aegean and to the era of Y2K. The lighting designed by Howard Harrison and associate designer Edward McCarthy is worthy of a special mention as well.

Then, of course there’s the music, written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus as pop hits for their famous band long before this show and Chess. Even this far into their second life as showtimes, the beloved songs are in great shape under musical director Martin Koch and conductor Matthew Croft, who, in a fun fourth-wall moment, caught the bride’s bouquet.

You won’t want to miss seeing this addictive score sung by a cast bursting with talent. Whether you’re a longtime theatergoer who remembers the show’s Broadway bow, or you’re a pop culture fan familiar with the film adaptation (and sequel) with Meryl Streep, ABBA is as universal as ever. Just hurry and take the chance while you still can.

Mamma Mia! runs through June 9 at the Peace Center. Ticketing and information at www.peacecenter.org.

Comments