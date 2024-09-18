Review: DISNEY'S THE LION KING at Peace Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world’s number one musical shows no sign of slowing down. Disney’s The Lion King proved that the succession is secure as its royal progress brought it to the Peace Center for a three week engament in downtown Greeenville. That is, of course, because Tony winning director (and Costume Designer, and puppet designer, and so on) Julie Taymor crafted an experience of theatre in its purest form. This national tour of Disney’s the Lion King is still giving audiences every bit of that exact experience.

Every tableau assembled by Taymor is stunning. The sunrises by scenic designer Richard Hudson are, in fact, heavenly—in every sense of the word. The cast takes the stage in the same wearable art Taymor originally created with mask/puppet co-designer Stephen Curry. Last but not least Donald Holder’s lighting is truly excellent, especially in the powerful Act Two reprise “He Lives You”.

For all that there is to be said about the creatives of Disney’s The Lion King, the cast is equally up to task. Darian Sanders and Khalifa White (Caroline or Change) respectively star as the titular king Simba and his eventual queen Nala. The pair share both clarion vocals and a surprisingly genuine romantic chemistry for a family show. As loveable sidekicks Timon the meerkat and Zazu the hornbill, Nick Cordileone and Nick LaMedica (Lion King’s Broadway company, War Horse) each show a mastery of comedic improv that would be impressive on its own even without the complex puppets they have to use at the same time. The only way to describe the latter is to say that LaMedica not only cooperates with the puppet but collaborates with it. Meanwhile, those familiar with the animated original will notice that Cordileone peppers the already smart dialogue (Irene Mecchi and Roger Allers) with sly new ad-libs. This particular performance featured Julian Villela as young Simba, Leela Chopra as Young Nala, understudies Poseletso Sejosingoe and Courtney Thomas as hench-hyenas Shenzi and Ed, and Michelle Camaya Julian as Gazelle.

The beautiful score was in great shape, with the touring orchestra being conducted Karl Shymanovitz. The cohesiveness is impressive considering the sheer number of those who contributed music and lyrics, including among others, Elton John (Aida, Billy Elliot) Tim Rice (Aida, Jesus Christ Superstar), Lebo M., Marc Mancina, and Hans Zimmer. As with the other aspects of the production, one of the joys of the music in Disney’s The Lion King is how it focuses on the story’s African backdrop as a base from which to expand. In this case, parts of the background score are worked into fully formed songs. The genius of this is that because these “new” elements come preloaded with the DNA the film, this expansion of the story retains its original essence undiluted. It really is a masterclass in adaptation.

Many (many) adaptations of films, Disney and otherwise, have come and gone since Pride Rock first came to life on Broadway all those years ago. This one succeeded and continues to succeed for, I believe, one reason: its complete unabashed embrace of the theatrical artform and everything that makes it unique. If you haven’t experienced the majesty of Disney’s The Lion King, it is time.

Disney’s The Lion King runs through September 29th at the Peace Center. Tickets available at peacecenter.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

