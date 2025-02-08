Review: HAMILTON at Peace Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



These days there’s a variety of feelings, not a few of them extreme, about our country. However, at least one American musical remains constant: Hamilton. As it approaches a decade on Broadway, the magnum opus that will forever define the legacy of Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Moana, Encanto, etc.) remains in great shape on tour, currently at the Peace Center in Greenville. What makes that true—as solid as Miranda’s libretto and musical direction of orchestrator Alex Lacamoire is—actually proves to be the coup de theatre by the rest of the creative team.

It’s one thing to have talented creatives, but a synergy of vision among them is another entirely. First things first, the triumph of Andy Blankenbuehler’s Tony-winning choreography cannot be understated. This isn’t just dance. Blankenbuehler (In the Heights, Fosse/Verdon) paints theatrical pictures, from a blood-soaked battlefield to a romantic ballroom. Of course, those pictures wouldn’t be complete without complementary bold lighting by the late Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Come From Away) and the costumes of genius Paul Tazewell (Wicked Part 1). Naturally, both of these also earned Tonys. Ultimately though, the creative elements, framed by David Korin’s smart set, are brought together by the deft, Tony-winning hand of director Thomas Kail. His is the bottle in which the proverbial lightning was caught.

In addition to Blankenbuehler’s ensemble, the principal cast also does great work. As the treasury secretary, Hamilton tour alum Tyler Fauntleroy excels in showing the emotional depth beneath the character’s sharp intellect. Hamilton’s ultimate frenemy and our third Vice President Aaron Burr, is portrayed by Jimmie “JJ” Jeter. A performance that’s no small feat of acting skill, considering Jeter also starred in the title role when in New York. Lauren Mariasoosay (Six, Aladdin) sings her heart out as arguably the most important Hamilton, the secretary’s partner in love and life Elizabeth “Eliza” Hamilton.

Primary among the supporting cast, as he is in the history books, is A.D. Weaver as George Washington. The depth and richness of his vocals are not to be believed, certainly not to be missed, and surely must lead to lead billing on the Great White Way very soon. Jared Howelton (Motown the Musical) can’t help but chew a little scenery as Thomas Jefferson in Act 2 after playing the Marquis de Lafayette in Act 1. As Britain’s king George III, Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) brings a lighter touch of comedy to the proceedings. At the performance attended, standby Shelby Acosta (1776) effortlessly filled the more emotional role of Eliza’s resolute sister Angelica Schuyler.

For anyone wondering if seeing Hamilton live is worth it after both the lengthy run and the Disney+ filming of the original cast, the answer remains yes. Using technology (legally, of course) to preserve these great Broadway performances absolutely must be encouraged, but for all that are able to, however, there really is nothing like seeing Hamilton exactly as it was meant to be seen. Miranda, Kail, Blankenbuehler and Lacamoire were collectively awarded a Kennedy Center Honor for good reason. And so, as Miranda would say, good luck with the lotto.

Hamilton runs through February 16 at the Peace Concert Hall. Tickets available at peacecenter.org



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

