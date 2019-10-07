Music legend Patti LaBelle comes to the Peace Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 8 p.m.

"Beautiful" simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Often credited as the Godmother of Soul, this multi Grammy Award winner's hits include "Lady Marmalade" - which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, "If Only You Knew," "New Attitude" and "On My Own" - a duet with Michael McDonald.



Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, this soulful songbird's name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. In addition to being on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame, LaBelle has been honored with the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year, the BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Lifetime Achievement Award and the World Music Awards' Legend Award.



LaBelle has written six books: Don't Block the Blessings, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, Patti's Pearls, Patti LaBelle's Lite Cuisine, Recipes for the Good Life and her most recent, Desserts LaBelle. She stars in her own highly rated cooking show, Patti LaBelle's Place, on the Cooking Channel and has a successful product line, Patti's Good Life, that includes a variety of sauces, sweet potato pie, cobblers and cakes. Recently, LaBelle appeared on American Horror Story: Freak Show and as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Tickets for the Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8 p.m. performance by Patti LaBelle are $75-$105 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





