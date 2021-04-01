South Bend has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in South Bend. Check out the list below!

Indiana University

The B.F.A. degree in Theatre prepares students for the professional theatre or additional training at the graduate level via an intensely-focused concentration in their specific area of study and extensive production experience designed to promote excellence.

The B.A. degree gives students a broad acquaintance and experience with the various ways theatre artists study, interpret, and express the world in which we live via the theatrical genre.

This is a highly well-rounded degree that aims to create a foundational knowledge of theatre from which students can pursue work in their chosen field and/or further graduate study as stage managers, directors, designers, performers, technicians, and much more. The B.A. student chooses much of their focus and ultimate path through this degree experience.

Learn more here.

Bethel University

Bethel University offers theatre performances that showcase the talents of Theatre Arts students. These theatre productions provide a practical, professional approach to the preparation and presentation of a theatrical production.

From classics like "Anne of Greene Gables" and "The Wizard of Oz" to student-written productions such as "Like Watchmen" and "God of My Own World," Bethel's theatre degree program gives students opportunities to take part in every aspect of production.

You will be set-up for further success with real-world advice and teaching from our faculty members who have vast experience as lighting designers, production stage managers, company managers, and more. Our faculty members have gained experience in places including, but not limited to, California, New York, and New Orleans.

Learn more here.