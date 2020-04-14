Ball State Department of Theatre and Dance Works to Create Masks For Those in Need

The costume shop in the Ball State Department of Theatre and Dance has been transformed into a mask-making workshop, according to The Star Press.

The group, comprised of 15-20 people, has already made 1,285 masks that have been given out to organizations in need.

The masks being created are not N95 masks, but they are made of cotton fabric, which offers some protection against the spread of the virus.

"We went from doing last-second alterations on costumes to knocking these out as fast as we could," said Emily Ruiz, director of Ball State's costume shop.

The organization, titled Project Benny: Masks for Muncie, even has a Facebook page, which can be found here.

Ruiz says that the group has already received donations, but will continue to need more.

"We have already gone through the costume shop's materials and are seeking more to keep our group working around the clock," she said. "The requests keep rolling in."

