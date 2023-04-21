Actors Theatre Of Indiana Postpones Opening of MR. CONFIDENTIAL World Premiere

Actors Theatre of Indiana will postpone the opening of their World Premiere production of Mr. Confidential by one week. The musical was originally set to open April 28 at The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Instead, it will open on Friday, May 5.

The following statement was released from Actors Theatre of Indiana:

"We, at Actors Theatre of Indiana, have had an illness with one of our key performers, and have made the difficult decision to delay the opening of the world premiere of Mr. Confidential by one week. So much work has gone into this project, and our patrons, donors, subscribers, sponsors and community at large deserve nothing but the best, so out of respect for our cast as well as our patrons, we have decided to wait one week and delay opening.

Those who have purchased tickets for the opening weekend will be able to use their tickets for the new opening weekend or any other remaining dates they choose. If there are no other dates possible, we will refund your cost immediately.

We hope that our existing patrons of performances originally scheduled April 28th, 29th, and 30th, are able to reschedule for another performance of the run. Mr. Confidential will go into previews Wednesday May 3 and Thursday May 4 with the official opening now being Friday May 5. The production will close as originally planned on Sunday May 14. Thank you in advance for your understanding and we look forward to giving our community an amazing new musical experience with Mr. Confidential!"

If you have any questions, please contact The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317.843.3800. Please continue to visit ATI's Facebook for updates at https://www.facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana/ and you may purchase tickets at ATIstage.org.

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.