XANADU JR. Comes To Artscape

Cape Town theatre lovers are invited to crimp their hair, flip their collars and rock some legwarmers in celebration of the Musical Theatre Masterclass production of the pop-rock musical comedy Xanadu JR, from 26 November - 28 November 2020 at the Artscape Arena.

It was announced today by director Dane Marais that a student version of the award-winning Broadway musical, Xanadu JR. is set in 1980, done in the style of a classic Greek tragedy and follows a Greek Muse named Kira who chooses to help and guide a struggling artist. The musical comedy features an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, which includes songs like "Magic", "All Over The World", "Suddenly", "I'm Alive", "Evil Woman", "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "Xanadu."

"Roller-skates, neon lights, cassettes, walkmans, mixtapes, the music, the list goes on...what is there to not love about the 80s.." says director Dane Marais. The parents of our young actors have been even more excited about the show when we made the announcement, it was a walk down memory lane for most of them. The kids are having so much fun rehearsing for this production and really connecting with the complexity of the characters. It's a fun-filled family musical with chart-topping 80s tunes that will keep you entertained and dancing all night long."

About Xanadu JR.

An hilarious musical adventure about following your dreams in the face of obstacles, Xanadu JR. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek Muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980. Kira is on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time... the first ROLLER DISCO!. But when Kira (Katharine Malan / Isabella De Jager) falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny (Dean Lange), her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Xanadu JR. features a charmingly witty book by Douglas Carter Beane and great pop music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. The student version of the show is based on the Tony nominated Broadway musical, which was based on the 1980 Universal Pictures film starring Olivia Newton John, Michael Beck & Gene Kellywith a screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel, which in turn, was inspired by the 1947 film "Down to Earth."

The remainder of the talented young cast features Lexi Burger (Melpomene), Sophia Malan (Calliope), Matteo Pirouz (Danny), Zara Kaufman, Nina Theron, Noah Carstens, Kerrianne Millard, Anni Buys, Himani Rowjee & Saashi Rowjee.

Musical Theatre Masterclass will present Xanadu JR. on 26 November - 28 November 2020 at the Artscape Theatre. Tickets are R100 and is available through Computicket.





