'Winter Sassy Classics - Women's Month Festival' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

In this Sassy Classics concert, we celebrate women's power and unique strength. Each artist's performance is an expression of their individuality. We aim to inspire, entertain and enchant you with beautiful music.

Through their song, Tania Sutch and Anninge Kreft will be exploring various aspects of being women: the nurturing figure, the broken yet beautiful, the strong and powerful.

The cello can be seen as a symbol of the strength of femininity. It is curvaceous and sensitive, yet powerful. It can provide the bass that supports other instruments, or it can play a melody that shows off its beauty. On her cello, Hester Fischer will be playing captivating pieces that give a strong impression of elegance and feistiness.

They are accompanied on the piano by Arnu Oelofse. Even strong, independent women appreciate a supportive man.

Artist bios:

Hester is a music teacher at Brackenfell High School and the Frank Pietersen Music Centre in Paarl. She performs as a freelance cellist for various occasions.

She hails from Durban, where she took cello lessons from Ljuiben Gadev. In Stellenbosch she studied cello under Dalena Roux and Anzel Gerber. Hester holds a Mmus from Stellenbosch University. Although she also plays piano and violin, her true passion is the cello.

Arnu completed his Bmus(gen) at the Nelson Mandela University, majoring in organ and piano. During his time at NMU, he was also organ scholar at The Cathedral of St. Mary the Virgin under the direction of Justin Stone and various visiting organists at the cathedral. He started his career at the Oratory of St Bernadette where he served as head organist for 6 years. He was also head music teacher at the affiliated St. Dominic's Priory school for 3 years.

At the end of 2019, he gathered up the courage to pack up shop and move to the Cape. He now lives in the picturesque Slanghoek valley and is venturing into the wine industry. Arnu is currently director of music at NG kerk Stellenbos-wes, accompanist at Drostdy High school in Worcester, and offers private tuition.

Tania's love for music was nurtured and developed in church where she sang her first solo at the age of nine. She has sung in school plays, church concerts, performed at weddings, and participated in several musical productions at The Playhouse under the direction of Darryl Spijkers.

She was a member of the Klein Libertas Teater Koor in Stellenbosch and participated in four productions directed by Rika Vermeulen (Vissi D' Arte Produksies) between 2014 to 2016.

In december 2019 and 2021 she performed in a 10 piece choir at Carols by Candelight hosted by the Helderberg Hospice and directed by Bevan Sylvester. She is also a member of the Western Cape Community Choir and performed in several Carols as well as The Last Night of the Proms directed and conducted by Richard Cock. In June 2021, she performed at a Cringe storytelling event in Cape Town directed by Casey Diepeveen.

Anninge completed her Bachelor of Music in 2019. She was awarded the Gideon Roos scholarship for her final two years of study. In 2020, she honed her performance skills at the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy. She completed her Gold level in acting through LAMDA as well as a drama teaching diploma through Trinity College, London.

Anninge performed in the chorus for two productions of Die lustige Witwe, as well as Die Fledermaus. She also filled a minor singing and speaking role in the 2018 Woordfees production of the Fairy Queen, and a speaking role in the 2017 Woordfees production of Lank Lank Gelede. She currently teaches music at Mondeor Eco School and Meridian Pinehurst. In her spare time, she works as a theatre technician at The Drama Factory.