Valentine Soiree Comes to The Masque Theatre in February

The Masque is serving up love in song form this February, with another instalment of the always-popular Valentine Soiree. Prepare for an evening of romance and music, brought to you by a live band and nine incredible singers.

The show features love song classics like All You Need is Love from the Beatles and Can't Help Falling in Love from Elvis Presley. We've also got some great love songs from the musicals, including Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King and Somewhere from West Side Story.

Directing this year's soiree are musical veterans Tersia Harley and Matthew Kingwill, magicians at bringing musical numbers to life. Harley you may recognise as the musical director for both recent Masque hits: Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Kingwill brought the music of A Boarding Line to life for the Masque back in 2021. The cast of singers features some familiar faces, including many from the cast of Sleeping Beauty - they came back to share the love - Wayne Ronne, Claire Thomson, Tanya Smith, Kim Mortimer and Matthew Esbach.

The Valentine Soiree will take place at the Masque Theatre on Tuesday 14 February, as well as Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February. Performances will start at 7:30pm. Tickets are R120-R150 and are available at Quicket. Each ticket comes with a complimentary glass of bubbly (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).