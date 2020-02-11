VR Theatrical Presents Lewis Carroll's ALICE In WONDERLAND at Studio Theatre, Montecasino

Alice in Wonderland comes to Studio Theatre, Montecasino 27 February - 22 March.

Tickets: R180 & R130 @ Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1818 & Computicket.

Follow the white rabbit and come face to face with the blue caterpillar and the grinning Cheshire cat. Have tea with the maddening Mad Hatter and play croquet with the tricky Queen of Hearts. Get ready to go on an adventure with Alice as Lewis Carroll's much-loved classic is brought to life with a fun and funky flair in this sparkling new production devised and directed by Neka da Costa.

Our story begins when a young girl called Alice

Follows a jittery White Rabbit from the palace

Down a dark dingy burrow to a tiny door

Where she discovers the magical world she's been longing for.

A world full of swimming mice and dodo races,

And Cheshire cats with smiling faces.

Although its hard to stay the same size,

Alice's curiosity never dies.

She sips tea with the Mad Hatter

Amidst endless nonsense and chatter

Before she stubbles into the royal flower bed,

And the Queen of Hearts shouts "off with her head!"

And just when Alice thinks she's done,

The adventure continues and so does the fun!

Watch the impossible come to life in this fresh and vibrant adaptation of Lewis Carol's Alice in Wonderland. This 70 minute family show has all the quirky characters and magical moments from the much loved classic, with a few surprises thrown in. You'll see everything from the trip down the rabbit hole to the mad hatter's tea party and the game of croquet with the queen. Join Alice as she discovers the best parts of growing up in this unforgettable tale about the power of the imagination.

Book your tickets now or you'll just get curiouser and curiouser!





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You