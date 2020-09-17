VIDEO: Soweto Theatre Presents the Lutavula Cultural Fiesta

The festival is available on YouTube until September 26.

In honor of Heritage Month, Soweto Theatre is making the Lutavula Cultural Fiesta available on YouTube until September 26.

Renowned for its celebration of culture and lifestyle, the Soweto Theatre will be "springing" with the rest of South Africa in celebrating heritage month, in honour of the diversity and various cultures in the country.

There is so much to show and experience with the country's 11 official languages, a myriad of cuisine, music and creative expressions of our historical inheritance. The 5 Groups which have been identified from in and outside Soweto for this creative expression are Ubuhle Bendalo Arts Group, Ubuyambo Performing Arts, Ponga Projects, Sun Xa Experiment and Alexandra born Lebo the Khoisan.

Watch the first performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You