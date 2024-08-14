Tickets on Sale Now For THE MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY SHOW in South Africa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, can now secure their tickets for the most electrifying tribute spectacular to end off the year. The critically acclaimed The Michael Jackson HIStory Show will tour three cities in South Africa after success in New Zealand, Australia & Canada.

Now fans in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban can experience the talented triple-threat performer, Garth Field, as he pays tribute to this moon walking, ground breaking, musical genius.

With a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes, state-of-the-art sound and theatrical lighting, visual and effects, enjoy your favourite hits like "Billie Jean," “Thriller", "Beat It”, and more. This tribute show is a must-see for anyone who wants to relive the magic of Michael Jackson's music.

"We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa and especially with Garth Field front and centre.” says producer of Showtime Australia Johnny Van Grinsven. "Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael's performances, and we can't wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage."

Tickets for The Michael Jackson HIStory Show are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 at 09:00am SA time.

Performance Dates

30 Nov, GrandWest, Cape Town

Ticket Link: https://itickets.co.za/events/480338

6-22 Dec, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg

Ticket Link: https://itickets.co.za/events/480336

27-29 Dec, playTsogo Globe at Suncoast, Durban

Ticket Link: https://itickets.co.za/events/480337

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - 10% off the highest priced tickets only until 17 August 2024.

The tour is strictly limited, and tickets are on sale now from venue box offices or through iTickets - https://itickets.co.za/

For more information head to: www.mjhistoryshow.com

