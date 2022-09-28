Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ultimate Luther Vandross Tribute Show Comes To Cape Town This November

The performance is on Saturday 12 November 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

The soulful sounds of Luther Vandross comes to Cape Town in an unforgettable tribute show. Cape Town-born singing sensation, Fagrie Isaacs, who industry insiders have lauded as one of the best Luther Vandross tribute acts, will be performing at Hillsong Church, Century City this November.

With almost 35 years of experience entertaining audiences across the world, the Cape Town-born, Strandfontein-raised Isaacs (41) brings his incredible stage presence and soulful voice to the show entitled, Here and Now, presented by SME and Fi6 Music on Saturday 12 November.

"As a long-time fan of the dynamic and talented late Luther Vandross, I never had the opportunity to experience a Live Luther event, so I intend to offer my audience the opportunity to experience what I think I would have if I attended one of his shows. I want my audience to experience my love and admiration for Luther and give them a taste of what it could have been like if he was alive to do his own show", says Isaacs sharing that he will be accompanied by Salome, Andrea Fortuin, and former Idols winner, Jody Williams, with comedian Carl Weber as the MC on the evening.

He adds: They can expect some of my all-time favourites, from love ballads, popular duets, get-up, and dance songs, and his most iconic ballads like Impossible dream, Here and Now, Power of love, and many more. They can expect a full stage production with a live band, backing vocals along with all the bells and whistles".

Isaacs's love for Vandross was instilled in childhood, only growing stronger over the years, "I remember it very clearly as if it was yesterday, I was sleeping over at my uncle's place and my cousin came home with a new cd that he had purchased, he immediately played Impossible dream and I remember it made me feel something that no other song has ever done, I was not sure whether it was the silky tone that he projected or the magical arrangement of the music but something about that had touched my soul and it has never left until this day. That cd was on repeat for many months thereafter," he reminisces.

The tribute show acts as a coming of age for the singer who recently embarked on a full-time musical career, "I have been performing for more than 35 years, but only this year I decided to do singing as a full-time career. I have had smaller shows and productions in small venues but this would be my first big production in a large venue since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and we intend to pull out all the stops with this production," he says.  

Prices: Upstairs seating - R180 / General seating: R200 / Golden Circle (VIP): R350 
Bookings: Tickets can be purchased via Naz Jacobs: 076 866 9767.   

