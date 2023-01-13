The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola) and Msaki Announced as Supporting Acts For Gregory Porter's SA Tour

Double Grammy Award winner, Gregory Porter, has announced the local supporting acts for his sold out 'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' presented by Liberty, solo SA concert tour opening next weekend. Cape Town based South African singer, actress, storyteller, playwright and inspirational speaker, The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola) is the opening supporting act for the one night only concert at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden on 21 January 2023 at 7pm. South African musician, composer, producer and curator Msaki is the supporting act for the Johannesburg concerts at Montecasino's Teatro on 23,24, 26, 27 and 28 January 2023 at 8pm.

Brought to you by Liberty and Showtime Management in association with Cape Talk and 702, the SA concert tour dates, including two additional Johannesburg shows sold out within days of going on sale. "Audiences are in for a special evening of unparalleled entertainment featuring two of this country's finest singers, The One Who Sings in Cape Town and Msaki in Johannesburg ahead of world jazz icon, Gregory Porter, one of the greatest voices of our time." says SA Promoter, Tony Feldman of Showtime Management, who added: "Local meets international on stage in an exciting concert tour that kicks off the Showtime 2023 calendar."

The One Who Sings and Msaki were both born in the Eastern Cape and their vocal talents went on to establish them as household names across South Africa. The One Who Sings is best known as Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of the internationally acclaimed afro-fusion South African supergroup Freshlyground. She performed with Freshlyground as the supporting act for the Robbie Williams 2006 SA Tour and she has also sung with BB King and Stevie Wonder. In 2010 Zolani Mahola, Freshlyground and Shakira performed the official song of the FIFA World Cup, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) in both the opening and closing ceremonies. In 2020, Zolani Mahola was the supporting act for the multiple Grammy award winning American cellist Yo-Yo Ma at his one-off Kirstenbosch Gardens performance and they subsequently collaborated on the song "Amphibious Soul". In 2020, after leaving Freshlyground, Zolani Mahola rebranded to become The One Who Sings and released her solo debut album Thetha Mama in 2022. She has since assembled an all-female group known as the Feminine Force, taking her solo career to a new level.

Avid cricket fan and former provincial cricket player, Msaki released her debut EP, Nalithemba in 2013 and her 2016 debut LP, Zaneliza: How the Water Moves was nominated for a SAMA award. Owing to her versatility Msaki has worked with several House DJ's, namely Mobi Dixon, Revolution, Sun-El Musician and Black Motion. She featured as a songwriter on Black Coffee's Grammy Award winning album Subconsciously, and created the song Fetch Your Life for Prince Kaybee. In 2021, the songstress released her double album, Platinumb Heart and in 2022, Msaki won Best Female Artist of the Year and Best Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. Her international collaborations include Ayra Starr, Mariam, Jorja Smith and Diplo who is a regular collaborator and since releasing Tomorrow Silver in 2021 alongside Sun-El Musician, has been on the top 40 charts. Msaki ended 2022 on a high when she was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for 2022.

"Supporting a show of this magnitude embodies our desire to be "in all of it" with our clients and South Africans. The addition of these two local artists to the concert line-up is exciting, and is an opportunity for South Africans to enjoy the incredible artistry of both local and international talent. We're certain those attending will find joy and great pleasure from the concerts," says Marees Bostander, Head - Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty.