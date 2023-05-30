The Ndlovu Youth Choir Embarks on Tour of South Africa

The Ndlovu Youth Choir's SA Tour kicks off at Montecasino's Teatro on Friday 25 August at 7:30pm.

Following on from the phenomenal sold out success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2022, local promoter Showtime Management is pleased to announce the return of Ndlovu Youth Choir for five shows only in each city.  The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour kicks off at Montecasino’s Teatro on Friday 25 August at 7:30pm followed by two performances on Saturday 26 August at 3pm and 7:30pm and two shows on Sunday, 27 August at 2pm and 6pm. Cape Town concerts at the Artscape take place on Friday, 13 October at 7:30pm;  Saturday, 14 October at 3pm at 7:30pm and Sunday, 15 October at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are now on sale at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups also recognised globally for their unique musical locally and internationally with a recent tours across the USA and forthcoming tours to Germany and the Netherlands which includes performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and the Carnegie Hall Summer Festival in Bryant Park, New York.

“The Ndlovu Youth Choir brings an incredible energy to every performance and we are proud to bring Africa’s singing ambassadors back on stage to share their talents with audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town in this return concert series,” says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “The popularity of the Choir is enormous and soon they will be back, by popular demand.”

The fifteen choristers, live 3-piece band and conductor, composer and producer, Ralf Schmitt are ready to bring new life to this year’s local tour.  The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Easy On Me, Shape of You, Higher Love, Man in the Mirror, and We Will Rise.  The repertoire also features Mbube and Special Star as well as some original compositions, including Grateful and Celebrate  from their third studio album entitled ‘Grateful’.

From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America, and Africa and appeared on many local and international  television and radio shows.  They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates. Soon they will be in concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Celebrate this country’s talented youth with the highly talented and proudly South African Ndlovu Youth Choir. Seats are limited so hurry,  book today at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za



