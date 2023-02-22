The Morning After Presents COUNTRY ROADS at The Drama Factory Next Month

"Country Roads" will take you on a journey through some of the best of country music, classic hits, as well as modern favourites of iconic artists like Johnny Cash and Don Williams, 2 of the most beloved and influential singers in country music history, as well as the rock-tinged country sounds of Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Josh Turner, The Eagles and many more.

They say life is a journey and not a destination. This journey is made up of many different roads that lead to many places along this journey of ours. Some lead to friendship, some lead to happiness, some lead to love, while some lead to heartache and pain. "Country Roads" looks to take you on a journey down a couple of these roads through music and song by top country artists while sharing with you the tales and adventures of The Morning After band, a top-notch wedding, corporate and party band. So let's reflect on the good times, but remember to live in the moment.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of dancing and singing along to some of the biggest names in country music!

The Morning After band featuring, Dirk Klut, Gerhard Oosthuizen and Shannon Sutherland-Clark, was started in 2010 by long-time friends, Dirk and Gerhard, when they recognized a huge need in the wedding market for a professional live wedding band, headquartered in Johannesburg. Since then they have travelled across southern and central Africa to not only perform at weddings, but corporates and special events too.

Dirk Klut has been making music for more than 2 decades, teaching himself to play guitar with Eric Clapton's "Unplugged" album. Verse for verse and chorus for chorus, he didn't give up until he could play every song, which gives one a tiny bit of insight into his work ethic, dedication and passion for music. When he is not perfecting his fashion sense, Dirk is killing it on guitar and vocals in The Morning After. He loves to travel, reading biographies and crafting guitars from scratch.

Name an instrument and Gerhard Oosthuizen can play it, but in The Morning After, he is both the occasional vocalist and the guy slapping the bass. G is a seasoned musician, who played for several popular South African acts before he teamed up with his best friend and business partner, Dirk, to form The Morning After. G takes care of the operational side of the band with the uncanny ability to sort out and organise just about anything. He is also known for cracking a lot of jokes (of the dad jokes variety), so when you hear his booming laughter, just go with it!

Shannon Sutherland-Clark does not fit the unflattering stereotypes floating around about drummers. He is always on time, he is a genius and drumming to him is not just bashing around, it's a pretty technical skill. Shannon is a SAMA award-winning musician, an avid golfer (5 handicap), the band clown and a real-life equivalent of Bob the Builder.